More on SOS: Monae Johnson trying to set up her Deputy to be the next Secretary of State

Secretary of State Monae Johnson is all over the media today with a second interview, this time with Dakota News Now where she talks about her Deputy Secretary of State taking over the position when she’s done:

And for Johnson, the buck stops at the Secretary of State’s office. She hopes to serve two terms, something that hasn’t happened since her former boss, Chris Nelson, did it from 2003 to 2011. Then, she wants to retire to the Black Hills. “We will have to find somebody to train, that is the way it should be,” Johnson said of her long-term plan. “The Deputy Secretary should end up being the next Secretary of State. I just want to do this job, and do it well…”

Read the entire story here.

Monae Johnson wants her Deputy to be the next Secretary of State? Never mind that her Deputy Tom Deadrick came in last when he ran in 2010.

If her plan would bear fruit, with Tom Deadrick currently being at retirement age at 70 now, he would be …78 years old running for Secretary of State in 2030?

This should be interesting..