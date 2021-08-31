Definite difference on COVID vaccination policy in the US Senate Race. One candidate recommends sheep dewormer, one is an anti-vaxxer, and one encourages vaccination.

COVID discussion remains on the tip of everyone’s tongues with rates spiking in the state, and it’s no different in the Republican contest for US Senate. And if you take a look at the candidates and their statements, there’s a definite range of views between the three.

A few weeks after Republican candidate for US Senate Bruce Whalen admitted that he picked up COVID at a rally in Sioux Falls he’s up front and telling people to treat it with Ivermectin, a sheep dewormer..

All I have to say about that is “For crying out loud, it’s an anti-worming medicine for animals. Quit reading crazy things off of facebook!“

In comparison, fellow fringe US Senate Candidate isn’t recommending sheep-medicine, but he’s happy to spread his knowledge. And COVID. He will probably be spreading COVID, as according to a recent podcast claiming to be the “America First” podcast, Mowry noted…

Mowry is giving us paranoia, and is actually saying that he does not advocate for any of the vaccines. That’s just great.

That might be a signal of who NOT to stand next to at the Republican dinners. Assuming Mowry lasts that long, given that currently most hospitalizations and deaths are coming from those who are not vaccinated.

Compare that to current US Senator John Thune, who early on back in March was advocating that people should go take care of themselves:

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, including answers to common questions and a state-by-state guide to vaccinations in your area,

Sheep dewormer, anti-vaxxer, or encouraging people to take care of their health and get vaccinated. Which of the three candidates do you think aligns with what former President Trump is telling people?

Actually, given that the COVID vaccine development was initiated under the previous administration, it’s US Senator John Thune who’s recommendations align with those of the former President, as President Trump himself is recommending the vaccine.

Former President Donald Trump urged his supporters to get vaccinated against Covid-19, noting many of them have been reluctant to do so. “I would recommend it and I would recommend it to a lot of people that don’t want to get it, and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly,” Mr. Trump said Tuesday night on Fox News. People have the freedom to choose, he said, adding, “It’s a great vaccine. It’s a safe vaccine and it’s something that works.”

Read it here.

Food for thought. And the US Senate race rolls on.