If you haven't been vaccinated against COVID yet…. Just saying August 25, 2021 @SoDakCampaigns From Facebook: If you haven't been vaccinated against COVID yet…. Just saying. Might not be the worst idea in the world.
68 thoughts on “If you haven’t been vaccinated against COVID yet…. Just saying”
Or…it might be. Time will tell.
Time is already telling. There are numerous peer reviewed studies stating this, if you care to look.
The study did not have a placebo. That’s the only one Pfizer gave to the FDA.
Please, please stop lying.
https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-approves-first-covid-19-vaccine
The pfizer vaccine had 22k vaccinated and 22k placebo. You are entitled to your own opinion, not your own facts.
When you post anonymously, it’s like you’re replying to yourself.
Seriously – consider posting as your real name, first and last.
Otherwise what you’re doing looks like mental mastur ba tion.
Timely and well said.
Wasn’t HAL an evil supercomputer that murdered humans?
Do you identify with this somehow?
🙂
I imagine what you’ve written said in a monotone computer voice.
Encouraging one to get vaccinated is A-OK in my book. However, no business, government, or anyone else, should force people to get vaccinated as a condition of keeping their job, getting hired, entering a grocer, restaurant or any other business. Forced vaccinated are medical rape, a violation of a person’s autonomy over their body. Rights of business (if they even have constitutional rights) must always be below the rights of individuals. When our country was framed, there were no business rights.
What is the political system where government controls businesses? You people are being more honest about what you want this country to be…. Enough is enough, anti vaxxers / maskers are the cause of this surge and have cause too many American deaths… Get the d— vaccine or get used to being treated with the same disrspect you people have shown for Americans..
BTW– You want a list of who didn’t have “rights” in the Constitution….?
This is next level FUD.
“We’re all gonna die if we don’t take the snake-oi … I mean .. vaccine!”
I have respect for the ferocity and information brought to the table by (in a robot voice) ANONYMOUS.
“anti vaxxers / maskers are the cause of this surge”
This requires a burden of proof.
Fauci et all were caught red-handed making bioweapons and transferring them to China. Address that evidence without circular references and made-up dossiers like the sham that was used as a FISA precursor to illegally spy on the Trump campaign.
More level, honest, and non-anonymous actors like Eric Weinstein make the case that this was done strategically in America’s interest. I think this is an interesting supposition.
I’ll be reviewing Eric’s assertion on an up-coming transmission at The College of Spearfish City Limits at The University of Plains Tribune (hey anon, we all know you’re listening to, benefitting from, and targeting your queries based upon my show .. it’s a real honor and it makes sense, you’re not alone).
Does anybody know if Black Hills State University or any other SD uni offers a course in Intellectual Honesty, or does the [insert federal three letter agency here] design all the university curriculum, too?
Does anyone know .. what is the school board equivalent of the university system? Through the representative process, can we bring our universities back around to an America first position while being intellectually honest?
1. The anon above is not the person who has decided to take a more active role in policing your sociopathic tendencies. I am.
2. I’ve never listened to your show. You post in spurts with high levels of activity followed by silence and provide ample material. Maybe you’re too manic at the moment to remember.
3. Nice attempt at garnering support for your crazier ideas by seeking agreement on less crazy ones (education).
Congrats, though. This website is now going to be littered with your and my back and forths until Pat gets tired of it or you quiet being so damn dishonest.
Safeway had a sale yesterday on C and D3 .. just sayin’.
https://www.cdc.gov/nutrition/micronutrient-malnutrition/about-micronutrients/why-it-matters.html
Also, since Covid-19 was supposedly a bioweapon, it might be a good idea to consider very carefully who we elect to office, and who we appoint to bureaucratic positions.
There are bioweapons with no cures that could kill everyone on the planet .. this is the root cause of the problem.
Also, what happened to the flu?
Did the PCR tests really have their emergency use authorization revoked?
#investigatefauci
#billgatesisadumpsterdiver
” Covid-19 was supposedly a bioweapon ” BS, that was crap from you people… But, now you people ARE “bioweapons” killing other weapons..
Why don’t you answer your own questions? Nobody else is going to waste time on that idiocy..
My grandma – a common sense plains daughter of Norwegian immigrants – taught me a lot when I was little. Here are some of the highlights.
1 – don’t ask questions to which you don’t already have a reasonable answer
2 – South Dakota is a socialist state with a majority of capitalists free marketeers who have been captured and imprisoned by the monetary system
3 – variety in, and fermented foods make your body and brain healthy and vital
4 – never trust a fart or an Internet anon
Okay, so 4 is not directly from her, but I believe she and her sweet sparkling baby blue eyes would endorse it.
I have to know .. why do you hate puppies, Anon?
Also, what do you mean “you people”?
FROM YOUR OWN ARTICLE:
In this study in a nationwide mass vaccination setting, the BNT162b2 vaccine was not associated with an elevated risk of most of the adverse events examined. The vaccine was associated with an excess risk of myocarditis (1 to 5 events per 100,000 persons). The risk of this potentially serious adverse event and of many other serious adverse events was substantially increased after SARS-CoV-2 infection. (Funded by the Ivan and Francesca Berkowitz Family Living Laboratory Collaboration at Harvard Medical School and Clalit Research Institute.)
Stop cherry picking findings to fit your narrative. You have to be one of the most dishonest people I have ever come across.
Right on!!
They usually just read the headings and don’t read the articles…. Ignorance is no excuse for dishonesty..
“Stop cherry picking findings to fit your narrative.”
So, you cherry pick a finding that supports your narrative, but don’t allow others to do that as well?
If a healthy front line worker doesn’t get the placebo and dies of Myocarditis, this is acceptable to you given that the efficacy of the vaccine is in question, and the “trials” for these experimental MRNA genetic therapies won’t have the results released to the public until 2023-2025?
What kind of crap are you trying to pull, here?
You can’t prevent me or anyone else from dying.
But you’re doing a fantastic job at trying to prevent the world from living.
These arguments I’m typing will win the day.
The conclusions are supported by evidence of those outside the influence of the cult.
Everything that is happening right now was predicted and published to a world-wide audience starting in 2011.
Never has there been a more apropos analogy than the Emperor Wears No Clothes.
But keep typing Anonymous keyboard warrior.
Also, keep tuning into my transmissions, Pat’s website, and yes .. even Cory’s website.
Read, watch, listen, and make up your own mind.
1. I do “read, watch, and listen.” By what I read is peer reviewed. I’m sorry demswanttopoisonyouwithvaccine.net is not credible.
2. I LITERALLY POSTED THE ENTIRE QUOTE FROM THE ARTICLE. It mentions that myocarditis as well as the rates of it. You just dropped a claim with the ONE PIECE that fit your narrative like a turd on the floor and ran. So tell me, John, who is being dishonest here? I double checked, saw you cherry pick what you wanted, and put the piece of the article that mentioned it in the context of the article, NOT John Dale. You know, because you CONSTANTLY lie.
3. I want to help the world live, you death cultist. You want to feed your own sense of importance by concocting conspiracies spun together by paranoia and your own narcissism.
Next lie please, John.
“Bloomberg is reporting that the CDC now says the formerly 90 percent plus efficacy of the covid shots is now down to 66 percent efficacy. What does that tanking efficacy mean as we see increasing demands for vaccine passports and other restrictions? Also…Fauci is NOW saying that early treatments, particularly monoclonal antibodies, for covid can cut hospitalizations by 85 percent. Florida Governor DeSantis was attacked for saying the same thing last week.” — Ron Paul
You actually post something from Ron Paul…. He lies as much a you..
“He lies as much a you..”
I think what you have done here under the guise of Anonymity is the very worst that humanity and The Internet has to offer.
Ron Paul?
A compulsive liar?
That, in and of itself, is a self-describing assertion.
Show some respect.
For instance, I’m not a fan of Senator Thune, but I give him a chance to take the reigns of his office and turn the wagon around, so I try my best not to digress into this kind of childishness and when I speak to him or his staff I try to give them the very best of the information I have honestly without bias.
I also know the quickest way to losing an argument is to argue against the person. Calling Ron Paul a compulsive liar assigns discredit to all the anons posting here. It’s funny, actually, that this is a strong argument for assigning your own name to things you post. That way, someone can’t just legally post as you and discredit what good research/writing work you might be doing.
My instincts are telling me that some nobody from Spearfish is causing elected officials to question the pulling power of their staffs.
… and I LOVE it.
Because they are failing our elected representatives.
BIGLY.
And they should be reevaluated and anyone not strong and informed enough should be FIRED for giving such terrible advice.
For instance, and this is just my opinion ..
I like Dusty. I also respect Taffy and look forward eagerly to their debates and positions on issues.
But Dusty’s staff seems to have painted him in corners on 5G, Vaccines, and UBI-like proposals.
“Conservative” means you don’t rush into the installation of a dangerous war-theater technology like 5G, containing broken-by-design (exploitation) Chinese chips, domestically.
The “vaccines” are not even vaccines in most cases, and they are doing great harm that appears to be dubiously covered-up. “Conservatism” requires that we wait, observe closely, and let time tell before rushing off the buffalo jump and allow our bodies to be penetrated by these short range liquid projectiles, the contents of which the general public has no way to verify.
UBI is not Socialism/Communism. Socialism/Communism means (mostly) that the government controls the means of production. Paying out surpluses to the American people as a “Citizenship dividend” (call it UBI if you like) still allows the people, together, to decide what firms to promote through product purchases in a free market that is unaffected by any government distribution of funds. Slavery doesn’t discriminate. My people (white Anglo Saxon Europeans mostly) were enslaved for hundreds of years by North African Somalis. The way our monetary system is managed presently creates a de facto system of slavery where people take jobs to fuel the consolidation of markets and the creation of oligopolies and monopolies, which then become de facto governments as they accumulate power exceeding the supposed monopoly of force possessed only be representative government. Having choice about where to work and when to work means the citizenry could choose not to work for and support these anti-American, anti-free market totalitarian corporatocracies.
Who on Dusty’s staff missed these obvious conclusions? Do they even read over there, bro?
I sense a great disturbance in the force.
Thanks for the push-back.
I have not yet begun to write.
the “tanking” efficacy is the result of the virus mutating into different strains which the vaccine was not designed to prevent.
Influenza is like that: it is an RNA virus which mutates rapidly. There are always three different strains in the trivalent shot and four in the quadrivalent. If a strain shows up unexpectedly, people will get sick but there is still some protection against severe illness from the vaccine.
I think we should just admit that the medical community, having failed to demonstrate the efficacy of these shots on animals, are using the human population without informed consent in a massive global medical experiment. A globalist cabal is “tinkering” to try to get it to work on people, creating collateral damage among the population, in hopes of deriving therapies that they can use themselves.
No, they already tested it. That is what the fda checks before approval. Next lie please, John
Thank you for bringing-up the FDA an unelected bureaucracy led by people who made millions working for drug/vaccine/MRNA manufacturers. Let’s discuss their track record for a moment, shall we? Could you fact check this, please?
—–
The FDA approved Quaaludes, which are now considered a Schedule 1 drug like heroin.
The FDA approved DES, a “synthetic form of estrogen, was marketed to the expecting mother who preferred to have a healthy baby. It claimed to prevent spontaneous abortion, miscarriage, and premature labor. Studies soon showed that mothers who took DES during the first five months of pregnancy were more likely to suffer from complications with their reproductive systems. The FDA finally banned it in 1971.”
The FDA approved Vioxx, “an anti-inflammatory medication intended to treat arthritis, was the subject of one of the largest recalls in history. After it was approved in 1999, it was prescribed to over 20 million people and was one of the most widely prescribed drugs of 2003. The following year, it was recalled. One of the FDA’s own scientists, Dr. David Graham, estimated that Vioxx had been associated with more than 27,000 heart attacks or deaths linked to cardiac problems.”
1. Covid is not arthirtis, you goon. People’s lives are at stake.
2. Wait, you mean the FDA made decisions on the basis of evidence?!?!?! OH. MY. GOD.
It’s blatantly obvious that you have already reached the conclusion that the vaccine is bad. You did so with precious little evidence. So it leads me to wonder: John, what would change your mind? Any evidence? If not, the FDA >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> YOU
The FDA gets it wrong.
So do vaccine makers.
I’m saying we should be conservative before trying to rush everyone into it.
https://ptsdlawyers.com/blog/anthrax-vaccine-presents-long-term-effects/
I’m not so sure you can pass the Turing test here, Anon.
You also get it wrong. I will take my advice from people actually trained in the field and who subject their claims to peer review.
Japan’s Kyodo News reported on Wednesday that the nation’s health ministry is suspending the use of around 1.63 million doses of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine.
After eight vaccine distribution centers across Japan reported contamination of the Moderna jabs due to “foreign materials,” the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare made the call to halt the shots.
Once again, liar, the health ministry didnt suspend it, the pharm company did. FROM YOUR OWN ARTICLE:
Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., which is in charge of sales and distribution of the Moderna vaccine in the country, said it is suspending the use of around 1.63 million doses manufactured in the same production line as a precaution.
The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare and the company said they have yet to see any reports of safety concerns over the issue.
Right on!!
BUT IT WAS SUSPENDED.
This is known as a straw man argument that you make, here.
The fact that it was suspended is central.
Who suspended it is tertiary and unimportant if the vials were actually tainted, which you admit is possible.
Also consider that a population desperate to avoid taking them for other valid reasons doesn’t care how the shot administration was derailed, just THAT it was derailed.
Why not sign your name to what you write?
Why not take your shots, and if they work, leave the healthy folks alone?
Where are the flu infections and deaths?
Did the PCR tests really have their emergency use authorization revoked because they were unable to distinguish between flu and cold viruses? This whole initiative was predicated on false positive results coming from PCR tests, the inventor of which lamented their use in this fashion before dying tragically in 2019 just before the pandemic broke.
The fact that one production line was suspended does not mean the vaccine isn’t safe and effective. It means there was a breach in the production process. The same thing happened in 1955 with a batch of polo vaccine out of Cutter Labs in California. One bad batch sickened and killed. Very sad; the vaccine manufacturers would rather recall and destroy a whole batch than ever let it happen again.
But why don’t you just run with that and tell everybody to stop giving their kids polio vaccine?
What I provided was one data point to consider when contemplating adoption of medical therapies.
You’re making another straw-man argument here by saying that I claimed people shouldn’t take polio vaccines.
Polio is terrible. My own personal believe is that if we wash our hands and formulate pool chemistry properly, we’ll continue to see eradication of that disease. If these measures don’t work, we should consider other options including, but not limited to, providing free vitamins for the population to bolster natural immunity; a matter of national security and central to the continuity of the republic.
You don’t know what a strawman is. I dealt with your claim as you made it. It’s pretty clear you were trying to lend the credibility of the Japanese government suspending vaccines. But no, the pharm company did. Further, they didn’t suspend ALL vaccines, but a suspected batch. And hey, genius, recalls aren’t all that uncommon in the medical field.
Next lie, please.
To claim that I don’t know what a straw man argument is when the definition is freely available on The Internet seems dubious to me; like a lie.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Straw_man
Do you even search, bro?
Then why did you use the phrase incorrectly?
Can you provide more context and justify this somehow?
You do realize we’re on the same team, right?
Sign your name, so if people take your advice, they will know who to thank later.
Otherwise, you have less credibility.
I’m trying to help you.
Fact checking John Dales claims should be a full time position. It’s like he has become so accustomed to lying that he does it as a matter of habit.
NOrmal side effect of trump cultism… they all do it..
I believe we should put America first and audit the Federal Reserve so we can have assurance about whether our money is spent int he best interests of the country.
Trump believes the same thing.
To the extent he continues to believe that and work toward exposing the deep state and draining the swamp (analogy for the audit), I’m completely on-board.
I can question my leaders without allowing myself to be ostracized.
This is the opposite of a cult that worships money, changes opinions based on cash flows, and doesn’t respect the personal autonomy and freedom of the individual (a core value of the country .. if you don’t like it ..)
Will this be as great as the Arizona election audit where your initial claim was “CHECK THE PACKETS” which quickly morphed into “DIJITUL DATA NOT IMPURTANT, NEED PHYSICAL EVIDENCE AND CHAIN OF CUSTODY?”
Bro.
What are you even talking about?
I have two years of information at Plains Tribune.
You’ve summed this up with a 2 minute s**t post before 8a on a Thursday?
🙂
To trust the science, one must know the nature of science.
hy·poth·e·sis
/hīˈpäTHəsəs/
noun
a supposition or proposed explanation made on the basis of limited evidence as a starting point for further investigation.
Just so happens that the vast majority of hypotheses at my little hole on The Internet have been confirmed or strengthened.
Tell Randy I said hello and good luck.
Who in god’s name is Randy? Oh, wait. You’re forming another conspiracy theory in the middle of an argument, aren’t you?
AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAH. I am keeping at this. Every single post is just exposing your paranoiac tendencies to gullible idiots so they can put your claims in perspective.
TO PAT: you can stop this. I will stop fact checking this idiot every time he posts if you stop being so feckless regarding the spread of disinformation on your site. Someone needs to.
For his next trick, Anon is going to .. get ready folks .. jump the shark!
Pat, I too have a request. Whenever someone posts as anon, could you write a little script that changes it to Fonzie?
Okay – out of deference and respect for Pat, I’ll consider my arguments to have been made.
He who posts lasts .. doesn’t necessarily win.
Good day, anon.
Say hi to Bob, too.
Please fact-check me.
You will lose.
I am floored by the fact that you accuse me of “lying” when I invite fact and cross checking .. WHILE YOU LIE ABOUT YOUR IDENTITY FREELY AND OPENLY.
Sign your name or nobody can truly take you seriously.
Not disclosing my identity is not “lying,” so nice attempt at deflection there. And the fact that people check your claims and consistently prove them false doesn’t mean you aren’t a liar. You are just a terrible liar.
On your driver’s license, it says “anonymous”.
When you get pulled over, the officer says “oh, it’s you Anonyous .. carry on.”
I will accept that it’s simply cowardice and not dishonesty.
Either way …
I will accuse you of lying and I will put my name on it.
By the way, just exactly what credentials do you have in this matter anyway?
John made a website!
I win again.
🙂
John
Better not respond to Anne, bud. She is just gonna keep asking questions, and you don’t want that.
I have a track record of being correct about things.
I collect information from experts.
One example is Dr. Francis Boyle, who drafted Biological Weapons Act and prosecuted Bush/Cheney.
Here’s his CV:
https://law.illinois.edu/faculty-research/faculty-profiles/francis-boyle/
I consider my job in this to be the accumulation of data points from hundreds of sources – an information management job. Then, I create inductive proofs from that information – a philosophy job. Lastly, I create low cost, but effective means of distribution of the information and conclusions through sophisticated and scalable Internet architectures – a software engineering and entrepreneurship job.
My qualifications in these roles:
I have B.A. in Philosophy from The University of Arizona with a Computer Science Minor.
I have a Master of Science in MIS with the Entrepreneurship Concentration, also from The University of Arizona. Both Eller MIS and McGuire Entrepreneurship at one time or another were the #1 programs in the nation among public universities. When I attended, my undergraduate Philosophy program was top-10. At the time I was attending, the conversion of my university into the SJW archetype we see today was palpable and obvious. I had the luxury of attending when it was still mostly intellectually honest.
I also play guitar pretty good.
And I like agriculture.
You can read more at DB2DOM . COM and GrowingBusinessSolutions . COM – my resume and complete work history are available by request.
Interesting highlights – the first job I had that I can remember was helping my family recycle iron reinforcement rods for Homestake in Lead when I was 5 years old. I left The Black Hills to move to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba shortly after that. My little league baseball team in GITMO was The Knights. You can see a picture of my team at Plains Tribune if you scroll down, on the right side.
Thanks for asking, and I believe you and I both want the same thing .. the TRUTH.
LOL. You listed one of your qualifications as “I’m right.” As to Anne’s question: so you aren’t really qualified. Also, I already responded to your claims re: Boyle, but since you have the working memory of an infant, I will post it again. You know, SPEAKING OF TRACK RECORDS like you said about the FDA:
Calling into question that supposed credibility, however, the COVID-19 pandemic was not the first time Boyle has claimed a virus was engineered as a bioweapon. In 2014, he spoke with InfoWars creator and known conspiracist Alex Jones about Ebola being a genetically engineered bioweapon. Later, in 2016, the two spoke about the Zika virus
as a bioweapon. In both instances, Boyle falsely claimed the viruses were created in US labs and that Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his family foundation were somehow
involved. In interviews with fringe outlets and individuals around COVID-19, including a Geopolitics and Empire interview that was picked up by Alex Jones on February 19, 2020, Boyle claimed the virus was engineered as a biological weapon and supported the claim by misinterpreting scientific papers that he referred to as “smoking gun evidences.” Boyle’s opinions on the virus appeared to change throughout the course of his interviews. For
example, in January, he said Great Game India’s story that claimed the virus could have been developed in Canada and stolen by Chinese scientists before leaking from Wuhan
was plausible, though he indicated that such a leak was not necessarily intentional. Later, in March, Boyle said the disease had been created in North Carolina. Additionally,
Boyle was never really assertive about which country was ultimately responsible for releasing the virus, which made it possible for malicious actors with different geopolitical
goals to exploit his claims.
Source: https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Weaponized-How-rumors-about-COVID-19s-origins-led-to-a-narrative-arms-race.pdf
Keep going, John. It’s fun watching you disembowel whatever credibility you had left.
before I was an RN, CCRN (out of 3.8 million RNs in the country only 92,042 are currently CCRNs) I was a lab tech doing research in human genetics in the Birth Defects Institute at Albany NY, working for Ernest B Hook. He was kind of a rock star at the time.
So EXCUUUUSE ME if I think your claims to know jack about any of this are totally laughable. Your idea of doing research is watching amateur internet videos.
Johndalecollege dot com. Definitely getting old. Maybe we should all try to focus on the posts from PP and discuss that instead of following JD into the ditch/gutter/off a cliff EVERY TIME
I appreciate you amplifying my message, but you should really sign your name like the big kids. Otherwise this looks like a disingenuous operation where you pat yourself on the butt after scoring a touchdown for the wrong team.
Haven’t you heard, every time someone writes my name online a puppy cries. Or was it a kitten? I forget.
We all cry.
New poll. Who is more credible? Lora Hubbel or John Dale?
This deteriorated quickly.
I’m for freedom.
If you want to get vaccinated, get vaccinated. If you don’t want to get vaccinated, don’t get vaccinated.
If you don’t want to work or patronize where vaccination or masks are required, don’t do so.
If you want to work or patronize where vaccinations or masks are required, do so.
I’m against government mandates on this matter (and most others of which none come to mind).
I’m for employers and employees setting through negotiation or exercising termination of employment of work requirements.
I’m for businesses and customers in determining the nature of their relationship.
Either you are for freedom to contract relationships, property rights, and oppose government picking winners and losers, or you are for using the power of the state to control people and businesses.
It deteriorates because people get sick of the CONSTANT spewing of misinformation, something that doesn’t seem to bother you and Pat. I get you want to allow people to speak, and so I will continue to speak every time John lies, misleads or attempts to ignore the truth.
I know. That Faucci liar and his cohorts have to go, too. Liars beget liars. Crazies beget Crazies.
No disagreement here re: Fauci. But you and I will struggle to do much about him alone. John is much easier for me to deal with because he is so blatantly dishonest that it makes shredding his credibility simple. We do what we can with what we have.
Anonymous,
I’ve come to discount most of what I read from “experts” as they are all trying to manipulate.
Half truth to get people to vaccinate. Half truth to get people to not vaccinate. Same thing with masks.
Your wise words “you and I will struggle to do much about him alone” are about most every “expert” regardless of what their view is. So, why struggle with anyone?
Speak the whole truth, don’t manipulate, don’t disparage those who make a different mask or vaccine decision than you, and be as respectful of other’s decisions as you want to be respected for yours.
My attacks on John Dale have been about his claims regarding the vaccine as a “bioweapon” and every other conspiracy theory he vomits onto these pages. If he doesn’t want to get vaccinated , I think it is dangerous and silly, but that’s on him. But ya gotta stop conflating the choice to get vaccinated with spreading lies about the vaccine, Troy. They aren’t the same, and it’s a bit weird that you tried to frame the argument this way.
As to “experts,” are you trying to tell me that peer review is bad? Fauci and other political animals should be fact checked. Peer review is literal fact checking. Again, a weird way to frame the argument.
FYI there are many anonymous people disputing JD.
I also agree Fauci has lied. He needs to go. It all started with saying masks don’t work so that the public didn’t hoard and more masks could go to front line workers. He needs to be replaced with a female pediatrician who has an empathetic streak. Or maybe 10 of them that can rotate as spokespeople. So many people are trying to stick it to Fauci and Biden, and that is the reason they don’t want the shot. Too bad.
Nearly 100% of the folks hospitalized & presently dying from COVID are those who refuse to believe science. (Remember the world is flat people?!?!) Same dying folks are not educated scientists & don’t understand educated scientists. As the old saying goes, “You can’t fix stupid”.
The victims I feel sorry for are the children too young to receive the vaccine, as well as the children old enough to be vaccinated but with negligent parents not protecting them from needlessly dying due to the unvaccinated.
Thank you to the businesses who heed science and move to protect their employees, as well as those who come in contact with their employees, by requiring they be vaccinated. Huge accolades! Education is a wonderful tool to heed.