Americans For Prosperity – South Dakota Releases Legislative Scorecards

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Americans For Prosperity – South Dakota (AFP-SD) recently released its legislative scorecard, a way to track the votes of legislators on key issues for South Dakotans.

This year, the key votes centered on AFP-SD’s major priorities: improving accessibility to quality health care in South Dakota, improving our education system, and creating more economic opportunity for all South Dakotans. This was a remarkably successful year that saw the passage of several bills that make tangible improvements to the lives of South Dakotans. To learn more about the reforms passed this year in South Dakota, click HERE.

AFP Regional Director Don Haggar discussed the legislative session and the successes achieved this year in South Dakota. That discussion can be found HERE.

AFP Regional Director Don Haggar released the following statement on this year’s scorecard and the legislative session:

“This year’s scorecard is reflective of the incredible efforts of activists and legislative leaders across South Dakota. We made great strides to secure meaningful reforms for South Dakota families, and we would like to thank the activists, legislators, and leaders who made it possible to create these positive changes during this legislative session.”