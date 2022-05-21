Sounds like quite the GOP meeting this AM. Bruce Whalen is nuts. Get him off the stage, because he’s hurting the Republican brand.

The actual Brookings County Republicans are meeting this morning (No, this isn’t the fake meeting that some wack-a-doodles are holding later this morning.)

And as local precinct committeeman, I really wanted to be at this one today, as the legislative candidates were set to speak. Unfortunately, as an assistant professor down at Augustana, my wife has to be at graduation today, so I am home with kid duty.

But, it sounds like it’s quite the meeting.

As reported to me, “Bruce (Whalen) just said we should hang people who stole the election.” This comes just a couple of days after he held up some sling at the Clay County Lincoln Day dinner and talked about stoning Dr. Fauci.

As a long time activist in the republican party, I mean really? What do you do with that? Bruce might be the nuttiest candidate we’ve ever had make the ballot, and Lora Hubbel ran in a primary once.

He’s actually calling for people’s death because he disagrees with an election outcome.

I notice Bruce specifically refers to himself as a Christian in his campaign literature. But, he really doesn’t sound very sincere about it.

It’s bad enough when professed Christian Taffy Howard violates the 9th commandment about bearing false witness against her neighbor, (constantly and continuously). Now we have professed Christian Bruce Whalen talking about violating the 6th commandment, about how “thou shall not kill. “

It’s this kind of stuff that really does not help the Republican brand. Doesn’t sound that great for church-going folk either.

Thank goodness the primary is close to being over. Now if we can just get through convention.