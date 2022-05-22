Rapid City Journal calls Hockenbary School Board Race attack “as close to evil as a piece of paper can get.” We can hope the voters of Rapid City recognize that.

If you thought the rhetoric from Janyce Hockenbary in the Rapid City School Board race was on the curb, apparently this weekend she found a way to take it further into the gutter as she claimed her opponent was pro-abortion using a facebook post where her opponent was talking about her miscarriage.

“While I did not compose the finer points of my introduction letter, I stand by everything it contains,” she said in an email. That letter contains insults like calling teachers “Tyrants of the teacher’s lounge” who need to be taught a lesson. She called schools “sex education camps with some communism to boot” and said student achievement in Rapid City was akin to the Titanic. In her email Friday, Hockenbary said, “I very much wish that RCAS and my opponents spent as much time teaching reading and proofreading student assignments as they have nitpicking my letter. If they did, maybe our students would score higher than 50% proficiency in literacy.” In addition to the first letter, she was part of another mailing this week where she accused Jamie Clapham of being pro-abortion and unengaged in local politics. and.. That being said, the attack is as close to evil as a piece of paper can get. The Facebook post the mailer used to accuse Clapham of being pro-abortion was about her own struggle when she had a miscarriage.

Read the entire post here.

I’m not sure how damaged a person has to be to attack another on the basis of losing a child. Because if Janyce Hockenbary actually believes in the pro-life stance she’s claims she has, that’s what she’s doing. She’s literally dancing on the grave of her opponent’s dead child. How shameless.. actually, how truly awful and evil of a person do you have to be to do that?

I don’t know what to say to a person who has such a lack of moral boundaries, and common human decency. Elections should be about those who inspire us to reach greater heights, especially when it comes to the education of our children. Not plumb new depths of the cracks in a person’s soul that should never see the light of day.

Are we so numb to attacks at this point, that there’s a potential that the people in Rapid City would elect such a person to office?

We can hope not.