Governor Kristi Noem fires back at Ravnsborg letter to legislators, calling it ‘bizarre’

@SoDakCampaigns

Governor Kristi Noem wasted no time this morning firing back at the Attorney General’s letter to legislators regarding his response to the investigation, telling legislators that they should ignore his “bizarre letter” and pay attention to the presentation from the Highway Patrol, instead.

