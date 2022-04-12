Governor Kristi Noem fires back at Ravnsborg letter to legislators, calling it ‘bizarre’

Governor Kristi Noem wasted no time this morning firing back at the Attorney General’s letter to legislators regarding his response to the investigation, telling legislators that they should ignore his “bizarre letter” and pay attention to the presentation from the Highway Patrol, instead.

The people of SD deserve to know the truth. The facts speak for themselves. Anyone who wants to know the facts should ignore the AG’s bizarre letter and instead read Secretary Price’s letter to Speaker Gosch and watch the Highway Patrol presentation from last week. (1/) https://t.co/cfGtH3KeOg — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) April 12, 2022