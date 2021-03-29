3 thoughts on “Governor Noem makes statement on failure of HB 1217 to pass”

  1. A sad day for female athletes in South Dakota. A Governor bullied by out of state woke corporations and a legislature failing to do whats right. Have never been so disappointed in the leadership of this state. What will Amazon and the NCAA demand of us next?

    1. Agreed, very sad. I feel bad for all the female athletes that may lose out on our state’s government’s inability to act. Very disappointed Noem caved to everyone.

    2. Remember guys/gals, that a vast majority of the House voted for 1217, as well as the majority of the senate. House leadership was for it, senate leadership not for it. So I hope you would be selective in your disappointment.

