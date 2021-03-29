Governor Noem makes statement on failure of HB 1217 to pass March 29, 2021 @SoDakCampaigns From Facebook: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
3 thoughts on “Governor Noem makes statement on failure of HB 1217 to pass”
A sad day for female athletes in South Dakota. A Governor bullied by out of state woke corporations and a legislature failing to do whats right. Have never been so disappointed in the leadership of this state. What will Amazon and the NCAA demand of us next?
Agreed, very sad. I feel bad for all the female athletes that may lose out on our state’s government’s inability to act. Very disappointed Noem caved to everyone.
Remember guys/gals, that a vast majority of the House voted for 1217, as well as the majority of the senate. House leadership was for it, senate leadership not for it. So I hope you would be selective in your disappointment.