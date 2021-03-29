4 thoughts on “Senate has adjourned, while House quibbles over HB 1217”

  2. Hi we are the senate we cclaim to represent you but go to pierre and do nothing …we are bothered because the house is taking too long as we do nothing so we will quit…thank you

  3. What happened to the week long session proposed by the Speaker? Maybe the media should verify information from more than just him before telling the public what is to likely happen. Reading the stories, it seemed all but certain legislature would still be in session today.

