South Dakota Leading the Nation in GDP Growth
PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota’s economy is growing faster than any state in the nation, according to last Friday’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) release from the United States Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). South Dakota grew at an annual rate of 9.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020, more than double the national growth rate of 4.3 percent. Texas had the second highest growth rate at 7.5 percent.
“South Dakota is open for business,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “Because of the unique approach that we took to the virus, we’ve set our economy up for tremendous growth, both in the short-term and long into the future. Our real estate market is booming as families and businesses look to move to a state that preserves our way of life and respects freedom and personal responsibility.”
3 thoughts on “South Dakota Leading the Nation in GDP Growth”
Tell that to people looking to hire for their business. I’m sure it will get a hearty laugh.
The governor, her staff, and those who supported her policies in 2020 deserve a nice pat on the back.
It should also be recognized that some people were very wrong about how to proceed, and had we followed their advice last year, we’d be in a world of hurt instead of King of the Hill (sorry TX, you’re second fiddle to SD, now).
These folks should get the opposite of a pat on the back.
Because that’s how free markets work best.
I like analogies.
As we survey the battle field from last year, it looks like the only people on our team injured in this most glorious and ignominious defeat of truly bad ideas were those who shot themselves in the foot (I’m looking at you, Thune and Johnson).
All of the information that could have been used to make more sound decisions was available through multiple channels for the intellectually honest and diligent knowledge workers (we don’t have many of them in the press corps sadly, and it’s by design, but today’s stooge reporter is tomorrow’s John Dale so there is hope).
Trust of media is at all all-time low, but if you listen to a group of self righteous deep state morons, it was not because South Dakota newspapers are feckless cowards, it was because President Trump pointed out the truth about their feckless cowardice.
Attacking individuals for their personal flaws and mistakes is not the function of media. Attacking people for sharing information about our flaws is the first step to substantive improvement.
Where were South Dakota’s newspapers on the 5G issue (again, the evidence was RIGHT THERE!!!!!!!)
Where were South Dakota’s newspapers on mask science, PCR tests (SEE THE INVENTOR’S TESTIMONY!!!!!!!!!), and the fact that Moderna and Pfizer are producing EXPERIMENTAL GENETIC THERAPIES, NOT VACCINES.
So, these things begat the ascendancy of an impoverished, downtrodden, and economically abused technologist conservative family man who now has the most impactful media organization in South Dakota (that’s my view, change my mind, we have other publishing channels aside from PlainsTribune.com proper).
My budget for all news services rendered is around $30/mo.
The funniest part of all of this is that I would have done all of this for The Black Hills Pioneer for $15/hr (cash, 1099).
I recall the sadness I had when I wrote to the editor, Mark Watson, whose email has blocked me several times now (I am presently blocked from sending letters to my newspapers editor .. let that sink-in given how much I’ve gotten correct). My thoughts cascaded as I wrote, and I welled-up at how stand offish he became when it was suggested that he had a duty to report more fairly and accurately about important issues.
So now, as far as I am concerned, there are only three credible media outlets in South Dakota.
Dakota Free Press – unabashed information warrior for the left. You know what you’re getting into with Cory; a very stiff and sometimes intellectually brutal fight, but it will make you stronger if you engage with him, and Cory is not wrong about everything. 🙂
Dakota War College – if you want to know what’s going on in South Dakota politics and other areas, you’ll find great information here. Given what I heard bout Pat from others, I was pleasantly surprised to find that Pat allows other viewpoints to be published in the comments assuming you make sense (sometimes things devolve into personal attacks and that makes the censorship button hot and that’s too bad).
Plains Tribune – Obviously, if you want the most in depth and courageous analysis of the most difficult issues of the day in a hybrid commercial free AM Radio/Internet Podcast format.
I share the following opinion with no joy and with deep sadness and regret. The 4th estate in South Dakota is full of ineffective cowards whose inaction on important issues is an existential threat to the long term survival of our families.
You have the option to cancel your subscriptions and start donating to your local blogger.
Invest in South Dakota’s young and forgotten warriors who have been under constant information bombardment since birth, woke-up in the middle of an AI/IS lobotomy, and started kicking, screaming, and fighting for humanity.
That is all.