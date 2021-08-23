If @joebiden illegally mandates vaccines, I will take every action available under the law to protect South Dakotans from the federal government.
— Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) August 23, 2021
If @joebiden illegally mandates vaccines, I will take every action available under the law to protect South Dakotans from the federal government.
— Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) August 23, 2021
3 thoughts on “Governor Noem on rumors that Biden could put Federal mandate on COVID vaccinations.”
This is an end-around. I expect more from our government.
Biden is calling on corporations to do it. If they comply, he won’t need to do anything from DC.
This is why a check on corporate power is due.
Corporate policy is becoming law since a person can’t live a reasonable existence and function when the entire economy is dominated by a few corporations.
Long live MAIN STREET.
Still can’t believe that’s the hill she’s staked out for her political career to die upon.
I’m not going there just yet. Governor Noem has proven good at waiting until the most possible information is in before acting.