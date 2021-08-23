Governor Noem on rumors that Biden could put Federal mandate on COVID vaccinations.

@SoDakCampaigns

3 thoughts on “Governor Noem on rumors that Biden could put Federal mandate on COVID vaccinations.”

  1. This is an end-around. I expect more from our government.

    Biden is calling on corporations to do it. If they comply, he won’t need to do anything from DC.

    This is why a check on corporate power is due.

    Corporate policy is becoming law since a person can’t live a reasonable existence and function when the entire economy is dominated by a few corporations.

    Long live MAIN STREET.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.