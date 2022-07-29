Grand Gateway Hotel owner Connie Uhre apparently ‘pledged’ her support to Taffy Howard campaign with donation

I hadn’t caught this until today.

Remember the Grand Gateway Hotel owner Connie Uhre, who in March of this year said she was banning Native Americans from her hotel?

Connie Uhre said in a Facebook comment Sunday that she can “not allow a Native American to enter our business including Cheers,” stating she can’t tell “who is a bad Native or a good Native.”

Read that here.

Of course, that commentary set off city-wide protests, scorching criticism from Rapid City’s Mayor, and a lawsuit. Just for starters.

Apparently, in the recent elections Connie Uhre was also donating to candidate who she believed in, as the final campaign committee report for the Taffy Howard campaign shows this donation:

Uhre made a $300 donation to supplement a prior $20 donation. Coming June 3rd, her dropping cash into the Taffy Howard race came several months after Uhre’s racially offensive comments got her in hot water, and had Taffy Howard still accepting it after the other thing that happened that made the news.

Interesting to see that in the race for Congress, Taffy Howard was the one candidate who Uhre pledged her support to.