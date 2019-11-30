Happy Birthday Governor Kristi Noem!

Posted on by 3 Comments ↓

Happy Birthday wishes to former Congresswoman, and current Governor of the great state of South Dakota, Kristi Noem, who was born on this date in 1971.

May she have an enjoyable birthday and celebrate many more!

3 Replies to “Happy Birthday Governor Kristi Noem!”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.