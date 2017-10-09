Happy Native American Day from SDWC Posted on October 9, 2017 by Pat Powers — 3 Comments ↓ FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related
Nothing is going to help the native Americans unless they develop a sense of personal responsibility and pride in themselves. Govt handouts helped creat this problem, but more handouts will do nothing unless they take responsibility for themselves. An example is the houses built for and given to them. A few take care of them, but more houses fall into disrepair because they have nothing of themselves invested.
“Happy Native American Day! You people are so irresponsible that you’re beyond help!”
That probably isn’t the spirit of reconciliation Governor Mickelson intended Native American Day to promote.
It might help Native Americans if overweening racists would stop stereotyping them as irresponsible, self-loathing freeloaders.
I remember when they would openly say—-“Nothing is going to help them n—— (blacks) unless they develop a sense of personal responsibility and pride in themselves. Govt handouts helped creat this problem, but more handouts will do nothing unless they take responsibility for themselves” now they just whisper it—- of course they still use that line for any group they decide is inferior……isn’t there a word for that?