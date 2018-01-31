HB 1259 says goodbye to political party conventions as we know them…. And most Dem Statewide candidates

Hot off the Press, House Bill 1259 is set to eliminate much of the purpose for State Political Party Conventions:

The short version is that it eliminates party nominations for the offices of attorney general, secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer, commissioner of school and public lands, and public utilities commissioners.

For offices that many candidates struggle to raise $50,000 – $100,000 to run an abbreviated race after the nomination, this could put them on footing against gubernatorial contests in having to gather a couple thousand signatures, and campaigning up to a year or more ahead of time… or does it?

While it takes away the party nomination process, it really doesn’t give anything to replace the nominations with. I’d expect it would be done via petition, but the bill doesn’t really spell that or any process out.

It would be great for Republicans, as it’s doubtful many Dems lacking personal wealth who have to be talked into a race at convention would jump in to running that far ahead of time. But, for both political parties, it would cause a lot of change in their mission and timing.

I suspect Republicans would move to a caucus system ahead of the primary, similar to other states.

But would it be good for the South Dakota? I’m not sure what problem it’s trying to solve.

