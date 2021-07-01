Healthcare Reforms Take Effect on July 1

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, several healthcare reforms promoted by Governor Kristi Noem will take effect in South Dakota. July 1 marks the start of the 2022 fiscal year and ushers in several changes to state law.

“Over the last year, South Dakota adapted to challenges and found innovative new ways to deliver healthcare to our people,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “These flexibilities will increase healthcare options for South Dakotans, and I am excited that they are finally becoming law today.”

The healthcare reforms that are becoming law include:

HB 1077 recognizes out-of-state licenses for certain healthcare professions, which will help to address workforce shortages in healthcare;

SB 96 increases telehealth flexibilities, which proved so critical over the last year. This will particularly help with delivery of healthcare services to South Dakota’s rural communities;

HB 1263, which increases price transparency in health insurance, becomes law, starting the implementation timeline.

SB 32 adds Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison, Platte Healthcare in Platte, and Tekawitha in Sisseton to the Access Critical Nursing Facility Program. This gives families the assurance that their loved-ones have the opportunity to stay close to home;

HB 1131 authorizes direct primary care agreements and will lead to reduced overall healthcare costs.

