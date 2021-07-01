Pro-Freedom Bills Take Effect on July 1

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, pro-freedom reforms promoted by Governor Kristi Noem will take effect in South Dakota. July 1 marks the start of the 2022 fiscal year and ushers in several changes to state law.

“‘Freedom’ isn’t just a buzzword for us in South Dakota. It’s our way of life. It guides everything that my administration does,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “I’m proud that we had the opportunity to advance freedom for South Dakotans this legislative session. And I look forward to continuing to work with the legislature to expand the freedoms of our people.”

The pro-freedom reforms that are becoming law include:

HB 1079 and SB 103, which protect the privacy rights of donors to charitable organizations, as well as the charitable organizations themselves. Today, the Supreme Court of the United States recognized that the First Amendment protects this same information in their landmark AFP v. Bonta decision;

HB 1094 simplifies city zoning regulations and eases the permitting process for homebuilders and homeowners in South Dakota. This will help the cost of living remain affordable for South Dakotans and will spur additional housing development in South Dakota communities;

HB 1111 protects property rights by strengthening due process protections in instances of seizures and forfeitures involving the Department of Game, Fish and Parks (GFP);

HB 1140 protects property rights of landowners and codifies GFP’s policies pertaining to open fields, which will strengthen relationships between conservation officers and landowners;

SB 55 authorizes certain innovative insurance products and services through insurance innovation waivers;

SB 100 continues the prohibition on the seizure of firearms and ammunitions; and

SB 177 expands freedom and parental choice in homeschooling.

