Herseth preparing to jump from Raven to Augustana?

From today’s Argus Leader:
Former Congresswoman Stephanie Herseth Sandlin is reportedly in the running to be the next president of Augustana University.
Herseth Sandlin, 46, has been with Raven Industries since 2012, and currently serves as the company’s general counsel and vice president.
and..
Augustana University would give the Georgetown Law School graduate a prominent position both in the business community of Sioux Falls and the academic community. Just the sort of role that would suit somebody who wanted to take a run at the Senate seat held by Sen. Mike Rounds in 2020.
The word I’m hearing is that this deal may be all done except for the announcement.
As noted, it comes at a time when Herseth may be looking to raise her profile in preparation for a run for US Senate against Senator Mike Rounds.
Her husband Max is telling people this is just her stepping stone to running for Senate in 2020. Another blunder by Augustana
Remember the main job of a private college President is to raise money and she has proven she can do that. The academic duties are taken care of by the department chairs.
Governor or House this round seems more likely…why take on an incumbent Sen Rounds who has been surprisingly conservative.
Augustana should have hired an experienced serious person. Herseth is a political hack of the worst kind.
I don’t think you know her.
High profile. Universities employ the best dems in SD.
Rounds would be toast and not run. I hate to say it but republicans better nominate someone strong for congress. Kristi can’t leave governor after only two years.
Pass the kool aid. Herseth would pummel Noem in a rematch.
Then what would happen to rounds or Dusty? Noem is by far a better candidate.
Absent the emotion toward your favored candidate, statistically speaking Herseth beats Noem by 10-14 points in Sioux Falls alone.
“Trust me” you don’t want a rematch.
*for ANY race
Yawn, SD and Sioux Falls has grown more conservative.
Augustana just got used by a democrat.
Good things Rounds has good experience whipping high profile university presidents.
She won’t run. She doesn’t identify with the crazy liberals in DC. The Blue Dogs are dead.
Rounds would be at a significant disadvantage against Stephanie Herseth Sandlin as long as she distances herself from the toxic angry nutjobs active in the state Democratic Party.
It takes a woman to beat a woman.
If Herseth was serious about 2020, she wouldn’t have taken this job. The 2020 election is too close for her to do this job seriously and try to mount a formidable campaign against Rounds. I’d say this job is a good career move otherwise a start up for 2022 or later.
But if the GOP messes with Obamacare and the replacement is not adequate, that reality will not only haunt the GOP but also “Bluedogs” like Herseth if she has any plans for 2020.
This scenario will greatly welcomes a challenge to her in the Democratic Senate primary in 2020, no doubt….
Raise her profile to challenge Marion? Fake news. You’re an idiot. Plain and simple.
I am beginning to think the people on this blog are not in touch with reality.
Herseth beat Noem, you are crazy….7 years in the house with high approval ratings, 100% name ID and lots of money all advantage Noem
Herseth beat Rounds, you are crazy AGAIN…Rounds has become MORE conservative not less, i am surprised, but pleasantly so. rounds has 100% name ID and can raise money too.
Herseth would beat Huether for anything, but i suspect they will talk to each have their own race.
Huether is damaged goods politically.
With the exception of Abbot running for Governor, there isn’t much history of University/College presidents running for office. In fact being President of Augie has been a career in the past, not a stepping stone.
Actually the DWU president ran too, same result
Have had texts and calls from several Augie alumnus- fair to say we’re not quite understanding this one. But, Augie has changed a lot from the conservative bastion we all graduated from, so maybe it makes sense. The risk is that it accelerates the hemorrhaging that has been plaguing a once growing college. Time will tell