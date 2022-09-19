If you’ve noticed the site has been up and down a bit, I just finished working with the server people to turn away a DDOS (Distributed Denial of Service) attack on the website, so hopefully things will respond a little more promptly.
Seriously. Someone actually finds it worthwhile to go after a political website in the middle of South Dakota.
4 thoughts on “Hopefully that fixes it..”
Welcome to the club! Been dealing with this annoyance since I registered Plains Tribune.
There are people with nothing better to do.
I wonder if they are going to be the impetus for an Internet ID.
No more anonymity on the ‘net.
Maybe that’s for the better.
Was it Taffy and company?
I do recall she considered her record of skipped votes ‘fake news’ when I pointed it out.
Wasn’t me. It’s pretty easy to do nowadays with the ability for someone to just pay a group to do it. A few scripts and access to a lot of nodes makes quick work of it.