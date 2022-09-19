Hopefully that fixes it..

@SoDakCampaigns

If you’ve noticed the site has been up and down a bit, I just finished working with the server people to turn away a DDOS (Distributed Denial of Service) attack on the website, so hopefully things will respond a little more promptly.

Seriously. Someone actually finds it worthwhile to go after a political website in the middle of South Dakota.

4 thoughts on “Hopefully that fixes it..”

  1. Welcome to the club! Been dealing with this annoyance since I registered Plains Tribune.

    There are people with nothing better to do.

    I wonder if they are going to be the impetus for an Internet ID.

    No more anonymity on the ‘net.

    Maybe that’s for the better.

  3. Wasn’t me. It’s pretty easy to do nowadays with the ability for someone to just pay a group to do it. A few scripts and access to a lot of nodes makes quick work of it.

