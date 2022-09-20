Jeff Barth is just making it up at this point. PUC Candidate just throws out nonsense in Capital Journal article

A correspondent noted to me this morning that the picture accompanying the article makes it look like even his companion at the event is incredulous at the crazy sh*t coming out of Jeff Barth’s mouth as the Democrat’s Public Utilities Commission Candidate just seems to be making stuff up at this point.
But read the article for yourselves and make up your own mind:
Minnehaha County Commissioner and South Dakota Public Utilities Commission Democratic candidate Jeff Barth was critical of Summit’s project when his campaign contacted the Capital Journal.
“What they’re going to do is pump (CO2) up to North Dakota and inject it into the ground, supposedly to store it. In fact, according to the federal government, it’s to help extract oil and gas, which absolutely defeats the green aspect that they claim,” Barth said, referring to “fracking.”
NEVERMIND that the terminus (end) of the pipeline is in an area that doesn’t have oil or gas reserves. And the permit and easements don’t allow for it.
There’s also the horror story that Barth paints..
Barth’s fundamental concern with safety remained. To illustrate, he offered a terrifying precedent.
On the evening of Feb 2, 2020, a CO2 pipeline burst in Satartia, Mississippi. Emergency services weren’t immediately able to pinpoint the cause behind a cascade of frantic 911 calls and reports of choking. Even after CO2 was identified, first responders had little to no experience with the gas and may have lacked sufficient equipment to respond effectively. Although no one was killed, injuries and panic were significant.
Summit Carbon Solutions had no connection to that event.
Aside from watching too many 50’s horror movies, the Satartia, Mississippi leak released a toxic gas that was mixed with the CO2. The Summit pipeline is only carrying 100% CO2.
For a supposedly smart guy, Jeff doesn’t let facts stand in the way of fear mongering and old wives tales in an attempt to garner votes.
