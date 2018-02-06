House Bill 1073 smoke-out effort coming this afternoon. SDSU Collegian speaks out against Student Senate resolution against bill

I’ve been told that an effort will be coming today to smoke-out House Bill 1073 – the Campus Free Speech bill – from it’s premature demise in House Judiciary Committee.
The measure to ensure that free speech is recognized and enforced on our college campuses comes as a result of incidents across the country where speakers have been shouted down, as well as in South Dakota, where a controversial movie was canceled at USD. In fact, USD was recognized for their policies violative of free speech by The Foundation for Individual Right in Education.
Among those supporting the measure are Attorney General Marty Jackley, Congresswoman Kristi Noem, the State GOP, Americans for Prosperity, the South Dakota College Republicans and others. But despite that, the measure was killed on a 9-3 vote after testimony from parties including the SDSU Student Senate.
However, after the vote was taken, we’re finding out that maybe the student senate’s opposition wasn’t exactly on the up and up, as noted by several student senate members, and the SDSU Collegian:
The sponsors of the resolution wanted to pass it quickly to have a chance to lobby against HB1073 at the South Dakota House Judiciary Committee on Friday. But the resolution was added to the agenda at the beginning of the meeting — before most senators could be educated and form an opinion to debate it properly.
What’s worse is in the meeting agenda sent with “The Rabbit Report” Monday morning, the resolution wasn’t included, so students were unaware and didn’t have a chance to voice their opinions to their senator.
While there were good intentions with this resolution, the presentation was poorly executed and hurt SA’s senator-student transparency. This resolution is too important to slide onto the agenda last minute.
And..
If SA isn’t being transparent with its student body, or its own body, and actively seeking to represent the students to the best of their ability, then it becomes an issue of integrity.
If the testimony offered by some of the opponents was questionable, the measure deserves the opportunity to be discussed and debated by the full chamber.
When originally discussed in committee, there was actually testimony that the bill should not be passed because it would make it harder to stop speakers who might offend some people. But isn’t that what free speech is about? That you might have to hear some ideas that contradict your own?
Given the restrictions on our own University campuses, it’s a bill whose time has come.
Pass the free speech bill!! I’m glad to see the shenanigans at SDSU being exposed
SDSU is being controlled by a politically correct cult and our tax dollars are funding it all. Legislators need to address this immediately
Start looking at the faculty who were behind this fake resolution at SDSU and you’ll learn a lot. Not a pretty picture. All very unprofessional. Keep your kids away from this place
How hard the PC patrol is fighting free speech is deeply concerning. They want zero conservative voices on campus and they’ve achieved that
Back in the 1970s and 1980s, I got to hear a bunch of speakers all over the political dial as and undergraduate and employee at three colleges in Ohio, then as a grad student at Boise State. No safe places to be found. And it was good for everyone. I’d hate to be in school today. Would have to lay low and keep your mouth shut to survive.
That state government for you. Just ask teachers and state employees.
What Cliff said.
The universities will never fix this. Liberals on campus want an echo chamber. The legislature has to fix it.
Quite blaming USD. I want to know who the person or group was that stopped the showing of the Honor Diaries. Mr. Clark, since you are carrying this bill, I would surely hope you have the background and facts behind this controversial issue.
We don’t say this enough, but thank you to these brave legislators for standing up to the leftwing attack machine and fighting for speech rights and some degree of political balance on campus.
The University of North Carolina spends $17 MILLION dollars on it’s “diversity” office. For what?? How much do South Dakota colleges spend? The legislature is going to launch an investigation and find out. You will be shocked taxpayers
https://www.jamesgmartin.center/2018/02/just-many-diversity-employees-unc-system-need/
I am quite disappointed that Rep. Clark will not answer my questions. It’s campaign season and this bill means nothing. We already have free speech. Did the Muslim student association help stop the Honor Diaries viewing? If you read this article, the coordinators of the Women’s Gender Program were 100% behind showing the documentary. Who stopped it Rep Clark? And where did you get that bill? https://www.indexoncensorship.org/2015/04/honor-diaries-who-is-afraid-human-rights/
Quite blaming USD. It has great professors. I want to know who the person or group was that stopped the showing of the Honor Diaries. Mr. Clark, since you are carrying this bill, I would surely hope you have the background and facts behind this controversial issue.
Is Tara insane? Does she not support free speech?
Anyway, pass this bill and promote free speech! Good work in Pierre
Fancher, did you read the article? I guess you aren’t into facts, just propaganda. Once again, Mr. Clark will not respond.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8GmGcsog4GM Now here are some cool Muslims. I am a big fan of Raheel Raza
Just got blocked from anti-women’s Muslim rights group, the Pussy Hatters. And this group claims to be for free speech and non-partisianship. WOW! I guess they want their party to become extinct. Samantha Spawn shared a link.
1 hr
South Dakota deserves better than divisive rhetoric aimed at pitting neighbors against each other and fostering a culture of fear.
This Trumpian sycophant is power-hungry with no leadership skills, claims to seek an end to the war on terror, yet presents no viable solutions for peace, and is essentially using his tax-funded position as a state senator to drive home campaign talking points. Unacceptable, unethical, and UNAMERICAN.
Are you an ‘enemy of the state?’
South Dakota state senator pushes resolution calling anyone who doesn’t support it an ‘enemy of the state’ and an ‘apologist’ for radical Islam.
KOTATV.COM
Like
Like
Love
Haha
Wow
Sad
Angry
Comment
Share
10Dick Leir and 9 others
Comments
Kathie Allstot
Kathie Allstot Simple question-where was this guy born and raised? Just curious.
Manage
Like · Reply · 22m
Tara Batcheller Volesky
Tara Batcheller Volesky Watertown.
Manage
Unable to post comment.
Tara Batcheller Volesky
Tara Batcheller Volesky watertown.
Manage
Unable to post comment.
Tara Batcheller Volesky
Write a comment…