House Bill 1073 smoke-out effort coming this afternoon. SDSU Collegian speaks out against Student Senate resolution against bill

I’ve been told that an effort will be coming today to smoke-out House Bill 1073 – the Campus Free Speech bill – from it’s premature demise in House Judiciary Committee.

The measure to ensure that free speech is recognized and enforced on our college campuses comes as a result of incidents across the country where speakers have been shouted down, as well as in South Dakota, where a controversial movie was canceled at USD. In fact, USD was recognized for their policies violative of free speech by The Foundation for Individual Right in Education.

Among those supporting the measure are Attorney General Marty Jackley, Congresswoman Kristi Noem, the State GOP, Americans for Prosperity, the South Dakota College Republicans and others. But despite that, the measure was killed on a 9-3 vote after testimony from parties including the SDSU Student Senate.

However, after the vote was taken, we’re finding out that maybe the student senate’s opposition wasn’t exactly on the up and up, as noted by several student senate members, and the SDSU Collegian:

The sponsors of the resolution wanted to pass it quickly to have a chance to lobby against HB1073 at the South Dakota House Judiciary Committee on Friday. But the resolution was added to the agenda at the beginning of the meeting — before most senators could be educated and form an opinion to debate it properly.

What’s worse is in the meeting agenda sent with “The Rabbit Report” Monday morning, the resolution wasn’t included, so students were unaware and didn’t have a chance to voice their opinions to their senator.

While there were good intentions with this resolution, the presentation was poorly executed and hurt SA’s senator-student transparency. This resolution is too important to slide onto the agenda last minute.

And..

If SA isn’t being transparent with its student body, or its own body, and actively seeking to represent the students to the best of their ability, then it becomes an issue of integrity.

Read that here.

If the testimony offered by some of the opponents was questionable, the measure deserves the opportunity to be discussed and debated by the full chamber.

When originally discussed in committee, there was actually testimony that the bill should not be passed because it would make it harder to stop speakers who might offend some people.  But isn’t that what free speech is about? That you might have to hear some ideas that contradict your own?

Given the restrictions on our own University campuses, it’s a bill whose time has come.

