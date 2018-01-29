How do the numbers stack up in Noem v. Jackley?

How do the numbers stack up in the contest of Congresswoman Kristi Noem versus Attorney General Marty Jackley as each pursue the Governor’s chair? Here’s a simple head to head of their main campaign committee’s efforts in the latest campaign finance filing:

Kristi Noem Marty Jackley Starting Balance $1,807,135.40 $1,000,922.28 INCOME Unitemized Contributions $58,656.51 $30,340.18 Itemized Contributions $695,659.41 $812,002.74 Loans Made to this Committee $0.00 $0.00 Contributions from Entities $0.00 $8,000.00 Contributions from Political Parties $0.00 $0.00 Contributions from In-State Political Action Committees $0.00 $30,500.00 Contributions from Ballot Question Committees $0.00 $0.00 Contributions from Out-of-State or Federal Political Action Committees $75,500.00 $36,000.00 Contributions from Candidate Committees $68,500.00 $2,590.00 Other Income $2,436.05 $584.07 TOTAL INCOME $900,751.97 $920,016.99 EXPENSES Operational Expenditures $565,192.56 $366,994.85 Contributions to Candidates and/or Committees $1,000.00 $1,000.00 Independent Communication Expenditures $0.00 $0.00 Ending Balance $2,141,694.81 $1,552,944.42

There’s also the matter of the candidates’ other committees to take into account. Marty Jackley has a Political Action Committee which is raising money which will likely go towards the campaign, and Kristi has her Federal Account, which she uses for her Congressional activity… which could contribute towards her Gubernatorial effort.

But as it sits, both of these candidates are competing hard. And it doesn’t take a crystal ball to predict that it’s going to get intense.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...