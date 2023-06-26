State Rep. Joe Donnell is a pretty nice guy, but when you go on internet broadcasts and claim Mt. Rushmore is a demonic freemason shrine, and a portal through which communism is being spread, that might be a problematic thing.
This is Joe Donnell. He is an elected official serving in South Dakota’s House of Representatives. He believes that Mount Rushmore is a demonic portal through which communism is being spread across the nation. https://t.co/Un4LjwKZjy pic.twitter.com/85p3rJsWoh
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) June 26, 2023
..Well, I got nothing. Legislators, please stay off of crazy internet broadcasts on Rumble.
16 thoughts on “… I got nothing here. Legislator talks about Mt. Rushmore being Freemason shrine through which communism is being spread.”
This guy is a tool of Satan. One of Satan’s best tricks is to get us to see him where he isn’t so we don’t see him where he is.
Talk about the kettle calling the pot black.
Darn it! Next time I go to my Masonic Lodge meeting, I’ll have to ask who told Joe about the communist mind waves we’ve been pumping out of Mt. Rushmore all of these years. At least he didn’t talk about the secret treasure of gold that we have stashed inside of it. If anyone found out about that, we’d be done for.
I think Nicholas Cage found it.
Absolute nonsense. Total “Know Nothing Ism” , honestly, we are reverting to 1850. We cannot govern by looking for Satan over our shoulder while trying to discern the “messages” being emitted from a pile of granite in the Black Hills. How do these guys get elected??
Holy Cow!!!…..or is it unholy cow???
For all the cows (and the bulls), I mean no disrespect.
Sigh. Republicans these days! Half are fully nuts.
again, we gop are as confused by these antics as you are.
How in the world did this guy win a Republican Primary? I get how he won a general election….. but seriously…. Whoever lost to him should be embarrassed.
He didn’t. Donnell ran against Michael Rohl in the Senate primary and lost.
Then, Logan Manhart dropped out as a House candidate because he had issues with his residency, and Donnell was the pick to fill-in on the ballot.
Please, this isn’t even half as stupid as some of the nonsense that’s frequently parroted west river.
oh it’s wackier for sure. don’t get crazy now.
Holy over-generalization, Batman!
So many anons, so much protesting.
It’s great.
🙂
Well, I imagine he’ll be running for President on the GOP ticket soon. Maybe he’s working towards the VP position for RFK jr. The GOP race to crazy town…
Friendly reminder that RFK Jr. is a Democrat.
It is no longer necessary to ask “What were they thinking??” when the legislators propose their crazy bills each session. Don’t ask. The answer is ” IT’S JUST TOO WEIRD.”
Fascinating!