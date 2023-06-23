Johnson Secures Prohibition of CCP-Backed Shipping Software in NDAA

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) secured a provision prohibiting the use of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) state-controlled shipping platform LOGINK at U.S. ports. Johnson’s amendment is a part of his larger effort to crack down on CCP influence at American ports and was included in the House Armed Services Committee 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

LOGINK is used at more than 20 ports worldwide and stores unrivaled data and visibility into global shipping container flows. It’s estimated the CCP and its state-controlled shipping platform have contact with at least half of the global shipping container flows. If LOGINK gained access to U.S. carriers and ports, the CCP would be at an extreme competitive advantage, allowing them to underbid foreign competitors and further increase dependency on Chinese markets.

“More 90% of traded goods are carried through ocean shipping,” said Johnson. “LOGINK provides massive amounts of monitoring, data, and logistics infrastructure to the CCP – it’s imperative we keep LOGINK out of American ports. China already competes unfairly in the global shipping arena. Blocking their access to American port data is one small step to keep this advantage to a minimum.”

The Armed Services Committee-passed NDAA awaits a vote on the House floor. Read the full amendment here.

