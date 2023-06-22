Kyle Peters handily defeats opponents in Watertown City Election, blows out incumbent Colin Paulsen who sued Watertown over campaign signs.

Thank you for electing me last night, Watertown. Excited to get to work. pic.twitter.com/VkUhOWqPPl — Kyle Peters (@kyle_a_peters) June 21, 2023

In the Watertown city elections that took place this week, newcomer Kyle Peters smashed the competition, including incumbent Colin Paulsen, who ended up bringing in the rear:

In Ward B, Kyle Peterson won a three-way race over former councilman Jason Redemske and incumbent Councilman Colin Paulsen. Peters finished with 361 votes. Redemske had 146. Paulsen was third with 105. Peters is the son-in-law of South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. In Ward E, Lynn Jurrens defeated Jason Buechler 276-207.

If you recall, Paulsen who trailed in this weeks’ city election at 17% of the vote was the candidate that the hard right put up to challenge State Senate President Pro Tem Lee Schoenbeck in the 2022 District 5 Senate Primary. Only receiving 41% of the vote in that election, he later sued the city of Watertown, claiming the lack of sign ordinance enforcement hurt his election chances.

While the court case appears to be dragging on in limbo as “pending” at the moment (according to state records), as a candidate, Paulsen’s political career seems to have had a definite ending point on Tuesday night.