… I got nothing here. Legislator talks about Mt. Rushmore being Freemason shrine through which communism is being spread.

State Rep. Joe Donnell is a pretty nice guy, but when you go on internet broadcasts and claim Mt. Rushmore is a demonic freemason shrine, and a portal through which communism is being spread, that might be a problematic thing.

This is Joe Donnell. He is an elected official serving in South Dakota’s House of Representatives. He believes that Mount Rushmore is a demonic portal through which communism is being spread across the nation. https://t.co/Un4LjwKZjy pic.twitter.com/85p3rJsWoh — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) June 26, 2023

..Well, I got nothing. Legislators, please stay off of crazy internet broadcasts on Rumble.