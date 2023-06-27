State Rep. Joe Donnell is a pretty nice guy, but when you go on internet broadcasts and claim Mt. Rushmore is a demonic freemason shrine, and a portal through which communism is being spread, that might be a problematic thing.
This is Joe Donnell. He is an elected official serving in South Dakota’s House of Representatives. He believes that Mount Rushmore is a demonic portal through which communism is being spread across the nation. https://t.co/Un4LjwKZjy pic.twitter.com/85p3rJsWoh
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) June 26, 2023
..Well, I got nothing. Legislators, please stay off of crazy internet broadcasts on Rumble.
28 thoughts on “… I got nothing here. Legislator talks about Mt. Rushmore being Freemason shrine through which communism is being spread.”
This guy is a tool of Satan. One of Satan’s best tricks is to get us to see him where he isn’t so we don’t see him where he is.
Talk about the kettle calling the pot black.
This guy is a tool, to be sure.
Darn it! Next time I go to my Masonic Lodge meeting, I’ll have to ask who told Joe about the communist mind waves we’ve been pumping out of Mt. Rushmore all of these years. At least he didn’t talk about the secret treasure of gold that we have stashed inside of it. If anyone found out about that, we’d be done for.
I think Nicholas Cage found it.
Absolute nonsense. Total “Know Nothing Ism” , honestly, we are reverting to 1850. We cannot govern by looking for Satan over our shoulder while trying to discern the “messages” being emitted from a pile of granite in the Black Hills. How do these guys get elected??
Holy Cow!!!…..or is it unholy cow???
For all the cows (and the bulls), I mean no disrespect.
Sigh. Republicans these days! Half are fully nuts.
again, we gop are as confused by these antics as you are.
How about calling them out then? Letting crazy slide by is what has got us into this mess where folks can spew this crap. Voting for people like this because they have the (R) by their name on the ballot isn’t working out so well for everyday folks. If you invite in crazy, don’t be so shocked if you get crazy.
How in the world did this guy win a Republican Primary? I get how he won a general election….. but seriously…. Whoever lost to him should be embarrassed.
He didn’t. Donnell ran against Michael Rohl in the Senate primary and lost.
Then, Logan Manhart dropped out as a House candidate because he had issues with his residency, and Donnell was the pick to fill-in on the ballot.
Please, this isn’t even half as stupid as some of the nonsense that’s frequently parroted west river.
oh it’s wackier for sure. don’t get crazy now.
Holy over-generalization, Batman!
So many anons, so much protesting.
It’s great.
🙂
Enter John Dale, archduke of the tinfoil hat confederacy.
Mr. Dale, grudznick asks you again: Are you a witch?
Well, I imagine he’ll be running for President on the GOP ticket soon. Maybe he’s working towards the VP position for RFK jr. The GOP race to crazy town…
Friendly reminder that RFK Jr. is a Democrat.
Proof that bat crazy knows no political party.
RFK jr is a Steve Bannon plant, just to throw chaos into the mix.
It is no longer necessary to ask “What were they thinking??” when the legislators propose their crazy bills each session. Don’t ask. The answer is ” IT’S JUST TOO WEIRD.”
Fascinating!
Art thou a Witch?
Our legislature moves even more to the extreme and more are moving to South Dakota from other states to seek their freedumb.
Well..it’s always something you know. You go fishing and your favorite hat blows into the lake. You try to buy the kid a car and it’s a total clunker. The Lord tells you that the local Masonic Lodge is Satanic and they are sending Satanic messages through Mount Rushmore intended to influence politicians. You’re glad you are a Kiwanian but wonder if they are next?? Things are complicated when you’re a Republican.
You have to be declared sane in order to stand trial for breaking the law. Should we start requiring our legislators to be declared sane in order to create the law?
Between Lora Hubbel and this guy, that question might no longer be rhetorical…..
Well more of these future SDGQPers are moving to South Dakota. Other states including those who are trying to save their Republican state parties from this are encouraging them to move to SD all helped by Kristi Noem’s recruitment and relocation campaign. South Dakota is fast becoming a dumping ground for the crazies.
The hint of sustained anti-white/American racism in this statement is troubling at best. The horrible treatment of Natives by early American politics were brutal and need to be taught so as to never be repeated as should the barbaric treatment of farmers in the Odessa region of Ukraine by Russian dictators also hundreds of years ago. The problem is that those who continually use the actions of past movements and people to drive a wedge between current people of various groups end up doing just that instead of any reconciliation. Obviously Russian dictators are still using the sword to control their minions while America has now fully engaged in electronically driven journalism and social media bombs to alter reality. Both end up ruining peoples lives.