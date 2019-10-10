I think the Argus has a point they’re trying to make

I think the Argus has a point they’re trying to make with regards to MInnehaha County State’s Attorney Aaron McGowan’s recent actions.

One Reply to “I think the Argus has a point they’re trying to make”

  1. Victor

    one has to give the Argus credit for following all the leads and evidence and smells coming from this corrupt office, and they were proved right. They had great sources in the office.

