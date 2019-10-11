McGowan declares he’s going to “KEEP WORKING FULL-STEAM AHEAD,” despite damning DCI Investigation & AG’s Report that the opposite was happening

Is he kidding? Aaron McGowan, Minnehaha County State’s Attorney, has issued a response to the damning DCI Investigation & AG’s Report on the legalities of removing him from office, despite the Governor’s report of behavior which she termed as “unsettling.” And it does little more than ignore the elephant in the room.
From the response to the report, as noted in the Argus Leader:
McGOWAN TO KEEP WORKING FULL-STEAM AHEAD
And..
Aaron received a copy of the public report from the media and disagrees with several portions of the report, which are largely taken out of context or based upon unnamed sources of information.
and…
Aaron will not be doing any further interviews or commenting further on this matter. McGowan will continue his responsibilities to serve as the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney.
and…
Aaron would further like to apologize to his staff for this distraction.
Aaron is talking a lot in the third person in this press release. Aside from the fact that McGowan’s statement implies move along, nothing to see here, and tries to portray the report as having been “taken out of context or based upon unnamed sources of information.”
Unnamed? Really? Because what was in the report were the facts that people currently and formerly working in that office actually went on the record to Division of Criminal investigators. Employees who directly brought up a booze soaked office culture, including a former female employee who had to endure a drinking session at her home with the boss.
Think this is the last we’re hearing about this? I really don’t think so. The people making those statements might have been unnamed in the report delivered to the governor and made public, but they clearly went on the record with state criminal investigators.
To try to pooh-pooh that in a press release with the laughable headline of “McGOWAN TO KEEP WORKING FULL-STEAM AHEAD” declares that he’s oblivious to what got him here in the first place.
And just does the voters a ridiculous disservice.
Maybe be meant single malt
I’m still not convinced the report should have been released.
Are there any statutes that would perhaps apply to the report being released or not released? One would think other states attorneys would speak out if the AG shouldn’t have released it to the public. He does have to work with 66 counties so I’m guessing he took a cautious approach.
The AG didn’t release it. He gave it to the Governor who released it.
I don’t see any fault with the AG….he should be candid with the governor about the finding of his investigation.
It’s like he’s studying for the bar 🍸exam again.
It’s nice of the Argus to let him right the headline. Soft on Dems as always.
…who had to endure a drinking session at her home with the boss.
No, she did have to endure this. She could’ve said no. She admitted to buying the booze and opening the door knowing full well what she was engaging in was inappropriate. Maybe she doesn’t have any morals? Maybe several people in that office do not have morals? I would not have allowed that to happen to me. In fact, just tonight, I said no to a male patron who asked me to join them for an after-shift drink.
Yep blame the woman…how about he just gave her the day off like everybody else…or if at work would she have been asked to bring the booze to him like others…come on….he needs to go
She certainly holds some responsibility. I agree, he could’ve given her the day off or just said no. I never said he didn’t need to go, I think he should resign. We need a clear-minded, focused SA and other employees who are able to speak up when issues arise. Looks to me like there’s no accountability within that office, it’s very unsettling.
It’s not a matter of her morals. She’s easy prey. Predators always assess their prey. He figured she wouldn’t know how to say no, and she didn’t.
When he said he would give her the day off if she bought alcohol and invited him over, she should have said “how about you just give me the day off and I’ll forget you ever made that suggestion?”
Or she could have said “how about you give me the day off or I’ll quit?”
She did neither; she bought the alcohol and invited him over.
Sure, some may think it’s not a matter of morals. However, IMO, if she had some it would’ve been easy for her to say no and speak to a co-worker or our governor.
You may think she’s weak and stupid not knowing how to say no, but I’m pretty sure she bought the requested booze and let a married, family man into her home knowing full well it was wrong – I think she just didn’t care, her compass was probably broken on that day and every other time she engaged in activities similar to this one?
That’s a lot of victim blaming.
Maybe she needed the job, until she could find another one away from her dumpster fire office. Since shes a former employee it sounds like that’s what she did.
Unnamed sources…maybe in the written report…you think the AG and DCI doesn’t have the actual names…really?
He has to stay on…who would hire him….hopefully not the people again next year!!
A couple of comments on the home visit:
It is relevant if her discomfort was fear of something physical or not. It could have been discomfort seeing her boss struggle with an addiction and feeling she was enabling unhealthy behavior.
The fact we (including the employee) jumps immediately to it being inappropriate because of the cross-gender reality. From McGowan’s perspective (influenced by alcohol), it could have been a desire to have a casual setting with a business colleague to discuss work and or develop/repair a comraderie.
I say this because if the employee had been male, I am sure our uninformed perception would see it more innocuously. McGowan deserves some openness to such an interpretation. And women who want to be considered equals in the workplace and included in after-hour social actions.
He went to her HOME. The request was not “Buy me a drink in public” but in private. Plus this is her boss, there is a power difference which he used to get what he wanted (booze and company), maybe she knew if she said “No” there would be consequences that could hurt her career since he was obviously unstable.
Knowingly or unknowingly he put her in a terrible position, but it was still 100% his fault and hopefully he at least apologized to her. It’s sad to see that people are trying to defend these actions and blame her.