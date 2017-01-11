From the Argus Leader:

About a dozen supporters of a voter-approved ethics law rallied in Pierre Tuesday to oppose its repeal. And… “We passed IM 22, we told the legislators what we wanted and now they’re turning around and saying that they’re going to take it away or that we didn’t know what we were voting for,” Doug Kronaizl, spokesman for Represent South Dakota, told the law’s backers. “It was pretty clear when we went to the polls what we wanted.”

Is it just me, or do IM22 zealots keep missing an important point in all of this?

Initiated Measure 22 IS UNCONSTITUTIONAL! NO AMOUNT OF WHINING ABOUT IT OR IGNORING THE FACT IS GOING TO CHANGE IT! You were warned about it ahead of time, and a judge just underlined that fact.

Good gosh.