7 thoughts on “In case you needed a primer on the selection of the Speaker of the US House”

  1. Jim Jordan would be good for America, which explains why the deep state opposes him in favor of a new “endless war” in Ukraine.

    I hope Dusty will keep his powder dry and break with this murderous cabal.

    Reply

    1. Jim Jordan: “Good for America; Not so Good for Ohio State Wrestlers”

      Also, Jim Jordan doesn’t want the job and supports McCarthy, idiot.

      Reply

      1. You love Donald Trump so much you’d support him as your brain surgeon. And you know what? I’d support that!

        Reply

        1. Brain Surgeon Donald J. Trump would not wear a mask during surgery and his cult followers would not care.

          Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *