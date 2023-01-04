From Congressman Dusty Johnson:
What is going on in the U.S. House? pic.twitter.com/u7pVhdwOuz
— Rep. Dusty Johnson (@RepDustyJohnson) January 4, 2023
7 thoughts on “In case you needed a primer on the selection of the Speaker of the US House”
Jim Jordan would be good for America, which explains why the deep state opposes him in favor of a new “endless war” in Ukraine.
I hope Dusty will keep his powder dry and break with this murderous cabal.
Jim Jordan: “Good for America; Not so Good for Ohio State Wrestlers”
Also, Jim Jordan doesn’t want the job and supports McCarthy, idiot.
Bring back Liz Cheney but as Speaker of the House. She is an old school Conservative Republican.
Probably caught in the moment, but seems to me that she holds better odds than McCarthy…
President Donald J. Trump would be a much better Speaker than either McCarthy, or Liz Chaney.
You love Donald Trump so much you’d support him as your brain surgeon. And you know what? I’d support that!
Brain Surgeon Donald J. Trump would not wear a mask during surgery and his cult followers would not care.