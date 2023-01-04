If you recall what my spies had told me all the way back on January 19th, former District 1 Candidate Logan Manhart was reported to be taking a position under Monae Johnson in the Secretary of State’s office as part of the elections division..
…I’m told the most recognizable hire in the elections office is Logan Manhart, who had been a candidate for District 1 State House this past election. You’ll probably recognize the name as he had withdrew when it was determined that he had not been a resident of the state for two years.
This morning, Joe Sneve at the Dakota Scout (subscription required) pointed out that yesterday, Manhart has announced the same on social media. As noted on Facebook.
As my spies had noted at the time of the prior hiring tip, I would anticipate that the Secretary of State will be announcing Elaine Jensen, a former Butte County Auditor as the new Director of Elections.
12 thoughts on “As I had mentioned way back on December 19th, former D1 Candidate Logan Manhart to work in elections office.”
Embarrassing.
Monae Johnson’s decision making is very questionable. Elaine Jensen I had worked in the office previously and I predict will not last long this time either. Logan Manhart participated in the January 6th events in our nations capital and is unfit to work in the Secretary of State‘s office.
Another grifter who plays the election denier card.
He had to withdraw from the ballot because he didn’t understand election law, and now he’s going to be telling the general public what election law is…this is laughable.
Logan should just move to Trump World in Florida, practice holding his breath for when he is flushed down the toilet too.
Don’t blame me, I voted for Barnett.
Improperly making runs at office, now in the office responsible for voting. WHAT COULD GO WRONG
Thanks, Republicans
Is this what our party has become? Highjacked by the Trump sycophants and seeping into hidden positions within the state government? Barf. Time to register as “no party”.
Yep, it is.
As long as Brown County Qanon Logan is in the SoS office why not add another Brown County Qanon being former Groton mayoral candidate Aaron Grant I’d call “Sgt Chaos” who stormed into the Brown County Auditor’s office and destroyed their office equipment. Another one of Kristi Noem’s out of state nutball recruits who moved to SD so he could get his FREEDOM to be Crazy! SD SoS office is going to be S*** Show.
Aaron Grant was one of the first people to sign Logan’s petition to run for office…. If that tells you anything.