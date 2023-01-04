As I had mentioned way back on December 19th, former D1 Candidate Logan Manhart to work in elections office.

If you recall what my spies had told me all the way back on January 19th, former District 1 Candidate Logan Manhart was reported to be taking a position under Monae Johnson in the Secretary of State’s office as part of the elections division..

…I’m told the most recognizable hire in the elections office is Logan Manhart, who had been a candidate for District 1 State House this past election. You’ll probably recognize the name as he had withdrew when it was determined that he had not been a resident of the state for two years.

Read that here.

This morning, Joe Sneve at the Dakota Scout (subscription required) pointed out that yesterday, Manhart has announced the same on social media. As noted on Facebook.

As my spies had noted at the time of the prior hiring tip, I would anticipate that the Secretary of State will be announcing Elaine Jensen, a former Butte County Auditor as the new Director of Elections.