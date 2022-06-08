Announcement – Logan Manhart withdraws from District 1 House Race

Announcement

June 8th 2022

Recent speculation has circulated in the news regarding my past residency as well as residency requirements for the Legislature specifically. While I have remained publicly silent during this time as I explore every possible option and outcome, I have come to the decision that the people of District 1 and the residents of South Dakota are what truly matter in this election. I have realized that If I were to proceed with the race, it may put the voters of District 1 in a compromising position come November when they have an important choice to make. After consulting with my legal counsel as well as friends and family, I have made the decision that it’s in the best interest for all for me to withdraw from the race. During the past two weeks I have explored every legal and political option at my disposal and at the end of the day I must abide by all rules and laws that have been set forth for this position.

Recent allegations were made that I had not met the full two-year requirement of being a South Dakota resident, and despite being approved to run initially, I cannot proceed. While I take full responsibility for the ramifications of this decision, I believe that each voter should be able to compare the candidates on their merit, free of the negativity and misinformation spread by others regarding my candidacy. Make no mistake, I plan to remain here in my home in South Dakota and help elect the candidates who stand with the conservative values we believe in.

Moving forward, I will be paying close attention to how things shake out both in the 2022 midterms and 2024 Presidential election. Thank you for the overwhelming support during these last 6 months. The race may be over for me, but the fight for the cause has just begun!

-Logan Manhart