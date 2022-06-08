Jordan Youngberg steps out of race for School and Lands. Brock Greenfield only candidate in the hunt.

Despite earlier notes that he might still be in, the Argus Leader is reporting this morning that former State Senator Jordan Youngberg is out of the race for the office of School & Public Lands, and the path is clear for Senator Brock Greenfield to take it all:

But there will likely be one fewer race for the GOP nomination of a statewide office after former lawmaker Jordan Youngberg has bowed out of the contest for the open South Dakota Schools and Public Lands seat this week. “I just want to concentrate on hanging out with my kids now,” said the 31-year-old Madison man who in February 2021 became the first to enter the race for the seat. “It’s more fun than any committee meeting I’ve ever been at.”

Read it here.

Convention races might start to be more dynamic & fluid now, but this definitely clears the deck for Brock to move forward to November and the win!