Generally, the headline for last night was that incumbents held fast in the Legislative races.

If we can sense last night was about anything’s races, it was that voters were not in the mood to upset the applecart.

John Thune, Dusty Johnson, and Kristi Noem.. all re-elected with authority.

If you look at those who were already in their position, the losses were Kaleb Weis, Richard Thomason, Richard Vasgaard, Caleb Finck, and Mary Duvall in the Senate. Turning away challenges were Mike Rohl, Al Novstrup, Carl Perry, Fred Deutsch, Lee Schoenbeck, Casey Crabtree, John Mills, Bethany Soye, Chris Karr, Greg Jamison, Sue Peterson, Taylor Rehfeldt, Jim Bolin, Kevin Jensen, Lance Koth, Bryan Breitling, Mike Weisgram, Will Mortenson, Kirk Chaffee, (ugh) Julie Frye Mueller, Trish Ladner, Scott Odenbach, Mary Fitzgerald, Becky Drury, David Johnson, Phil Jensen, Mike Derby, Jess Olson, Tony Randolph, and Tina Mulally.

Literally in 30 of 35 races – 85% of those legislative contests, no one was looking for anything resembling change. When they were there, incumbents largely pulled through.

That’s a pretty strong trend.