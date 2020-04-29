Independent candidates for the State Legislature… so far. Knobe declares residency at art camp.

The deadline for independent candidates to file to run for the State Legislature passed yesterday at 5pm. And absent any showing up in the mail, here is the list.

As reported he was bragging about doing so earlier, State Elections Board member Rick Knobe did file to run in District 25, despite the fact that 2 weeks ago, he was registered as living in District 9. This would make Knobe the second person to file petitions to run against current Senate Majority Leader Kris Langer, along with Seth William Van’T Hof.

While Van’T Hof represents a challenge to Langer from the right, Knobe most certainly represents a challenge to the Senator from the left. In discussing it with a current and former State Senator, the broadly accepted consensus is that, if elected, there would be no way Knobe would be allowed to join the Republican Caucus, leaving him to be counted among the Democrats, or off in a corner by his lonesome.

And as far as Knobe’s residency is concerned.. here’s another interesting item:

Knobe has declared residency at 25293 473rd Ave in Baltic. Which happens to be the exact same address as 2018 State Senate Candidate Peter Klebanoff, who also filed at the last minute against Senator Langer to run as an Independent in 2018.

So, what is this place that Knobe claims as his new permanent residence where people seem to land for purposes of running for the Legislature? It’s the non-profit “Retreat at Pointer’s Ridge.”According to an Argus Leader article in 2013:

Described as “a short-term residential use facility,” this is where Knobe declared his residency for purposes of running for the Legislature. A short-term residential use artist’s camp.

This might be an interesting election.