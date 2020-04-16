Maybe Board of Elections member Rick Knobe should decide where he lives before circulating those petitions. (Oops.)

From Facebook:
State Board of Elections member Rick Knobe notes “Circulating petitions as an Independent for the District 25 Senate seat. District 25 is Northern Minnehaha County including some of East and Southeast Sioux Falls. I need signatures from District 25 voters to get on the ballot.”
Secretary of State live registration data…
Yeah…. Last time I checked, District 9 is not District 25.
(Update – I was told that he did register an address in the District .. but if it bears out, this only gets better. I’ll wait for it to be updated, and then I’ll spill).
What a dumbass.
Should he not resign from board of elections?
How about also living in the right place?
No way he beats Steinhauer (9), but a vulnerable Langer (25) could have problems.
Honest mistake. He knows his colors, but not all his numbers.
Senator Blake Curd appointed Knobe, who aligns with the democrats, to the Board of Elections thereby giving the democrats a 4-3 advantage on the Board in a state dominated by republicans!
Way to go you silly boy —- just handed over the reigns to the other party when there was no need to do so. I can see why they voted you out of leadership!!!
Langer in a landslide.
Rick is an Independent. He is strictly about issues not parties, although he may have a party after he wins.
Knobe is a savvy enough politician Im sure he reregistered to his correct address. This sets up an interesting race against Kris Langer. I will pop a cold one and sit back to see how this race develops!!
not according to the board of election website–still listed with dist 9 address
Rick Knobe
Email
Address: 5808 West 15th, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Phone: (605) 521-6076
Appointed: Senate Majority Leader
Expiration: 01/31/2021
https://sdsos.gov/about-the-office/board-of-elections/default.aspx
That address in Dell Rapids is also NOT near the grocery store. Oops.