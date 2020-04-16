Maybe Board of Elections member Rick Knobe should decide where he lives before circulating those petitions. (Oops.)

From Facebook:

State Board of Elections member Rick Knobe notes “Circulating petitions as an Independent for the District 25 Senate seat. District 25 is Northern Minnehaha County including some of East and Southeast Sioux Falls. I need signatures from District 25 voters to get on the ballot.”

Secretary of State live registration data…

Yeah…. Last time I checked, District 9 is not District 25.

(Update – I was told that he did register an address in the District .. but if it bears out, this only gets better. I’ll wait for it to be updated, and then I’ll spill).