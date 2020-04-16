Governor Noem Signs Executive Order to Fight COVID-19

PIERRE, S.D. – Yesterday, Governor Kristi Noem signed an executive order to continue South Dakota’s fight against the spread of COVID-19.

The new Executive Order (2020-16) removes barrier to licensure for healthcare professionals, facilitates telehealth, and relaxes other regulations to help with the COVID-19 response.

To learn more about executive orders to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit COVID.sd.gov.

###