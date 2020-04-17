Is it just the Democrat federal employees that get to work on US Senate Campaigns?

Had a note dropped to me today which brings up a pretty good question in reference to US Senate Candidate Dan Ahlers’ campaign finance report:

“I was intrigued by your article that stated Aaron Matson is providing services to Ahlers’ campaign. “

(Clipped this from the report I posted – pp)

“Aaron is currently employed full time with the U.S. Census Bureau – a federal agency of the U.S. Department of Commerce. The Hatch Act has some pretty clear boundaries in regard to federal employees and their partisan activities.”

(Clipped this from twitter as well – pp)

Hm.. Well, that’s an interesting point about Matson, the former State Dem Party Communications Director and candidate for office. In fact, I did a little digging into the Hatch act for federal employees, and it does spell out a lot of do’s and dont’s.

It talks about volunteering for less restricted employees is ok.. but fundraising is a no-no.. Admittedly, it doesn’t really address a federal employee being paid for work for a campaign. So, I can’t even venture a guess whether US Department of Commerce/US Census employees are allowed to be paid workers for a US Senate campaign.

But then again, everyone involved is a Democrat. So I’m sure it’s ok.