For being the Democrat challenger to a Republican incumbent, Ahlers is not showing that the Democrat party has marshaled around him as their nominee. In fact, it’s kind of the opposite. With former State Democrat Party Communications director Aaron Matson “consulting” for him, it’s hard to see that Ahlers is doing anything but sending out a lot of Constant Contact e-mails.

$22,124.17 raised. $3620.62 spent. $35,989.28 cash on hand.