Governor Noem Announces National Guard Site Locations to Fight COVID-19

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced that the South Dakota National Guard had selected locations in Sioux Falls and Rapid City to assist in the COVID-19 response.

“South Dakota is ready to respond to the future peak of COVID-19 cases,” Noem said. “We’re thankful for the National Guard’s hard work to help us surge our medical bed space capacity, fight COVID-19, and keep South Dakotans safe.”

The Sioux Falls Alternate Care Facility will be located at the South Dakota National Guard Regional Training Institute. This facility is located at 801 West National Guard Drive. The facility will provide an additional 100 medical bed capacity to the Sioux Falls area. The South Dakota National Guard will work in conjunction with Sioux Falls area healthcare organizations to provide medical care at the Alternate Care Facility.

The Rapid City Alternate Care Facility will be located at the South Dakota National Guard Headquarters at Camp Rapid. This facility is located at 2823 West Main St. in Rapid City. The facility will provide 100-200 additional medical bed capacity to Monument Health’s ability to serve the Rapid City area. The South Dakota National Guard is working closely with Monument to provide medical care at the Alternate Care Facility.

To learn more South Dakota’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, visit COVID.sd.gov.

