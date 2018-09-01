It’s State Fair Week – And it’s a YUUUGE turnout at the GOP State Fair Booth

If you’re out and about this long weekend, the South Dakota State Fair is the place to be to see all the SDGOP Candidates!

    Ravnsborg is absolutely a geek. Can’t wait until he debates. But I’m sure he will try to dodge them. Lord help us all.

