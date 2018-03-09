Jackley for Governor announces upcoming events

From the campaign comes Marty Jackley’s upcoming appearances for the next week on the campaign trail as he pursues the office of Governor:

Upcoming Events and Press Availability

The Grand Opening of the West River Campaign Headquarters will be held March 9 in Rapid City from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. The address is 706 St. Joseph St.

in Rapid City from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. The address is 706 St. Joseph St. Team Jackley will have information booths at the Black Hills Home Show and the Sioux Empire Home Show this weekend .

. Jackley is holding a Meet & Greet on March 10 in Whitewood at the Mill Iron Coffee House from noon to 1:00pm. The address is 1338 Laurel St.

in Whitewood at the Mill Iron Coffee House from noon to 1:00pm. The address is 1338 Laurel St. Jackley will meet with business and community leaders from Chamberlain, Kimball and White Lake for an economic round table on March 12 . The lunch will be held at 11:45 a.m. at Club Vega in Kimball.

. The lunch will be held at 11:45 a.m. at Club Vega in Kimball. The afternoon of March 12 , Jackley will attend the AGC Gubernatorial Forum in Oacoma.

, Jackley will attend the AGC Gubernatorial Forum in Oacoma. Jackley will be in Sioux Falls on March 13 for various meetings with business and community leaders, including the City Council.

for various meetings with business and community leaders, including the City Council. Jackley will meet with business and community leaders from DeSmet, Lake Preston and Arlington for an economic round table on March 14 . The lunch will be held at noon at the DeSmet Community Center.

. The lunch will be held at noon at the DeSmet Community Center. On March 14 , Jackley will meet with SDSU College Republicans and Brookings supporters at Jack’s Place in the basement of the Student Union at 6:00 p.m.

, Jackley will meet with SDSU College Republicans and Brookings supporters at Jack’s Place in the basement of the Student Union at 6:00 p.m. On March 16, Jackley will have lunch with USD College Republicans and Vermillion supporters at noon in the Muenster University Center.

Stay tuned!

