Jackley for Governor announces upcoming events

From the campaign comes Marty Jackley’s upcoming appearances for the next week on the campaign trail as he pursues the office of Governor:
Upcoming Events and Press Availability
- The Grand Opening of the West River Campaign Headquarters will be held March 9 in Rapid City from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. The address is 706 St. Joseph St.
- Team Jackley will have information booths at the Black Hills Home Show and the Sioux Empire Home Show this weekend.
- Jackley is holding a Meet & Greet on March 10 in Whitewood at the Mill Iron Coffee House from noon to 1:00pm. The address is 1338 Laurel St.
- Jackley will meet with business and community leaders from Chamberlain, Kimball and White Lake for an economic round table on March 12. The lunch will be held at 11:45 a.m. at Club Vega in Kimball.
- The afternoon of March 12, Jackley will attend the AGC Gubernatorial Forum in Oacoma.
- Jackley will be in Sioux Falls on March 13 for various meetings with business and community leaders, including the City Council.
- Jackley will meet with business and community leaders from DeSmet, Lake Preston and Arlington for an economic round table on March 14. The lunch will be held at noon at the DeSmet Community Center.
- On March 14, Jackley will meet with SDSU College Republicans and Brookings supporters at Jack’s Place in the basement of the Student Union at 6:00 p.m.
- On March 16, Jackley will have lunch with USD College Republicans and Vermillion supporters at noon in the Muenster University Center.
Stay tuned!
I appreciate that Jackley does public events and not just teletown halls like Noem and Rounds.
Maybe that’s because Noem and Rounds are busy doing their jobs instead of campaigning full-time…
Pretty clear from her attendance record in Congress that Noem is not “doing her job”
She backed away from town halls when Varilek came after her for not showing up to committees. She s been scarce since.
Wow! Jackley is as accessible as it gets. Dominating!