Jackley hosting Town Hall in Aberdeen Tomorrow

Posted on by 2 Comments ↓

Republican Candidate for Governor Marty Jackley is hosting a Town Hall in Aberdeen tomorrow from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Best Western Ramkota Theater. Check it out!

2 Replies to “Jackley hosting Town Hall in Aberdeen Tomorrow”

  2. Jake

    I hope it is not live streamed I am against live streaming the events I want people to get out there and actually go see it don’t sit in your living room and not participate you need to get up off your butt and go to an event…. let’s get fired up in 18

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.