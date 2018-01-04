Jackley hosting Town Hall in Aberdeen Tomorrow Posted on January 3, 2018 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓ Republican Candidate for Governor Marty Jackley is hosting a Town Hall in Aberdeen tomorrow from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Best Western Ramkota Theater. Check it out! FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Anyone know if this will be live-streamed?
I hope it is not live streamed I am against live streaming the events I want people to get out there and actually go see it don’t sit in your living room and not participate you need to get up off your butt and go to an event…. let’s get fired up in 18