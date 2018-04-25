Jackley & Noem campaigns spar on Noem citation in Internet tax case.

From the Argus Leader today, among a flurry of Mayoral news blips, one of the hotter fights is among the campaigns for Governor.

An article at the Argus Leader had the Jackley campaign taking aim against the Noem campaign on Noem having comments cited in the Supreme Court internet tax case, and the Noem campaign coming back at the Jackley camp criticism:

Rep. Kristi Noem undermined South Dakota’s effort to overturn a U.S. Supreme Court case that bars states from taxing out-of-state internet purchases, potentially hurting the state’s chances at a favorable ruling, a spokesman for Attorney General Marty Jackley said Tuesday.

and…

During oral arguments in last week’s hearing, George S. Isaacson, a lawyer representing Wayfair and other internet companies that opposed South Dakota, quoted a press release that Noem’s office issued earlier this year when the court agreed to hear the case. In that release, Noem said that a victory for South Dakota could force small businesses in South Dakota to comply with 1,000 different tax structures nationwide – an argument online retailers have made for why they shouldn’t be forced to collect taxes in other states.

“That’s from a high official representing the state of South Dakota,” Isaacson said during the hearing.

Joe Schartz, a spokesman for Jackley’s campaign for governor, said it was “shocking” to hear Noem’s words used against the state. Noem and Jackley face each other in the June 5 GOP primary for governor.

and…

Justin Brasell, Noem’s campaign manager, said Tuesday that Noem supported the case, but the press release referenced by the Jackley campaign called on Congress to enact changes that would simplify tax systems and make it easier for out-of-state businesses to remit taxes to states where they don’t have a physical presence. Noem is the sponsor of a bill that would do that.

“It’s not that she opposed the court case,” Brasell said. “It’s so that Congress would act.”

Brasell said Noem approaches the issue as a small business owner “and someone with common sense, not as a lawyer.”