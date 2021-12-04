Keystone resident Lisa Gennaro to run as Republican for District 30 House

Had a note in my e-mail last night from a new candidate preparing to run for office:

I am Lisa Gennaro and I was wanting to put on the War site of my intent to run for the House of Representative of District 30. I live in the Keystone area and am just really wanting to be a voice for the people.

If it’s the correct Lisa Gennaro that I’m finding from a quick check of Linked In, etc, I believe she’s a Black Hills-area business owner, and the database says she’s Republican.

I’m sure a more official notice will come shortly, but in the meantime Lisa, welcome to the races.