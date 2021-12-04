Had a note in my e-mail last night from a new candidate preparing to run for office:
I am Lisa Gennaro and I was wanting to put on the War site of my intent to run for the House of Representative of District 30. I live in the Keystone area and am just really wanting to be a voice for the people.
If it’s the correct Lisa Gennaro that I’m finding from a quick check of Linked In, etc, I believe she’s a Black Hills-area business owner, and the database says she’s Republican.
I’m sure a more official notice will come shortly, but in the meantime Lisa, welcome to the races.
One thought on “Keystone resident Lisa Gennaro to run as Republican for District 30 House”
Good maybe she will get rid of Goodwin, he is on both sides of most every issue