Krebs for Congress claiming “We are Winning” based on an on-line poll which currently has her at 33% to her opponent’s 56%

Secretary of State and Congressional Candidate Shantel Krebs sent out an e-mail blast yesterday claiming that’s she’s the front runner in the Congressional race, proclaiming boldly that “We Are Winning” based on an on-line poll being conducted by the Yankton Daily Press and Dakotan:

The problem with the claim that “We are winning” based on the on-line poll? If you go to the poll at the Yankton Newspaper which you can find here, as of 7:30 this morning, Krebs’ early boast might have been an overly eager assessment:

“Oh no! What happened! Now the other team is up!”

Seriously though, it just goes to show you if you’re claiming you’re ahead based on an unscientific newspaper poll, you really should be spending your energy elsewhere.

As I said back in March 2017, the last time the Krebs campaign tried to claim they had the momentum based on an on-line newspaper poll, If the 2018 Congressional election is going to be all about who is more popular in newspaper web polls, it’s going to be a long, long campaign.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...