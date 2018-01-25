Krebs for Congress claiming “We are Winning” based on an on-line poll which currently has her at 33% to her opponent’s 56%

Secretary of State and Congressional Candidate Shantel Krebs sent out an e-mail blast yesterday claiming that’s she’s the front runner in the Congressional race, proclaiming boldly that “We Are Winning” based on an on-line poll being conducted by the Yankton Daily Press and Dakotan:
The problem with the claim that “We are winning” based on the on-line poll? If you go to the poll at the Yankton Newspaper which you can find here, as of 7:30 this morning, Krebs’ early boast might have been an overly eager assessment:
“Oh no! What happened! Now the other team is up!”
Seriously though, it just goes to show you if you’re claiming you’re ahead based on an unscientific newspaper poll, you really should be spending your energy elsewhere.
As I said back in March 2017, the last time the Krebs campaign tried to claim they had the momentum based on an on-line newspaper poll, If the 2018 Congressional election is going to be all about who is more popular in newspaper web polls, it’s going to be a long, long campaign.
No way Mr. Johnson got a bunch of Russian bots to vote.
Welp, Johnson sent out an email asking people to go vote in the poll. Also a poor use of resources.
“We’re winning in the on-line poll!”
“Oh rats! Now the other people are voting.”
LOL
I thought this was weird when I first saw it…Shantel I have not seen do much since early December while Dusty has continued to methodically campaign.
I thought, an on-line poll is how you start again? it is an attention grabber to someone not paying a lot of attention, but we all see that online polls are basically worthless, or fun amusement at best.
I saw last night Dusty announcing that they were just responding and asking people to vote there last night.
It is looking more and more like Dusty’s race to lose if it is one on one, but if you throw the Tapio wild card factor into the race, I am not sure yet how that impacts the race.
It seems to me that Krebs is struggling to keep a campaign together. She isn’t doing anything, she has to pay her petition circulators, and now she’s fighting Tapio for attention.
I’d like to see a poll with Neal Tapio on the list.
I would just like to see a legitimate poll for the campaign and the governor’s race also.
Her boast came with 70 votes. Might need a bigger sample to claim winning.
I have been surprised by the weak Krebs campaign.
Neither candidate really excites me. I want to see some fire, especially as there is talk of the Republicans potentially losing the House. How they could lose the house with the good news on the economy and actual action to secure our borders, I don’t know, but you can’t fix stupid.
…..too many Congressman/women retiring in swing districts is not helping.
What I noticed in this email blast was it said “Every signature you collect,. . . .”
Since she is using paid petition signature gatherers, I think this was an email blast intended for her campaign employees and not the rest of us. Somebody just hit the wrong group for the mailing.
Most of the Dusty voters were delayed in voting in this online poll because they were stuck in an elevator for hours……
ok that is good natured humor! love it