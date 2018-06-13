Kristi Noem close to announcing Lt. Gov choice. But one person wants to force a convention vote against Kristi’s choice.

As is customary, Republican gubernatorial primary winner & Congresswoman Kristi Noem has announced that she is going to be making her choice for Lt. Governor be known before the convention. In an interview with Kevin Woster, Kristi is letting it be known who she is going to ask to serve as her running mate:
Fresh off her June 5 win over state Attorney General Marty Jackley in bristly Republican gubernatorial primary, Noem says she’ll be busy considering possible running mates this week, and has been getting plenty of interest in that slot.
“Everybody’s asking,” she said. “We’re vetting several people right now. So we’ll probably have to make a decision within the next week, before we get to the convention.”
Noem said demographics, geography and work experience will all be part of the discussion. But she has a focus beyond that.
“You’ve got everybody who tells you who you should pick,” she said. “But for me it’s obviously somebody who could do the job in case something happened to me, and then I really want somebody who gets that the job’s not about them; it has to be about serving people. And that’s a little bit of a challenge, to find somebody with that mindset. So, we’re working through it to see who it could be.”
Picking who would serve in their place, and very importantly, who will represent the party’s nominee for Governor as a surrogate in the fall campaign is pretty important for a party’s Gubernatorial candidate But, surprisingly (or not), that hasn’t deterred one malcontent from attacking Kristi’s choice before it’s even been made.
Shockingly, Senator Nelson is on Facebook today declaring that “Elections are not coronations,” and seeking to take that choice away from the GOP nominee for the office.
Really? Did I miss the part where Congresswoman Noem didn’t actually win? Isn’t it a little early for Stace to start attacking the Republican nominee for Governor? (He used to be nice to them for a little while after they were elected).
Not that propriety has ever stopped him from attacking Republicans.
Stace is a garbage heap with a face that looks like a baby having an allergic reaction. Why does anyone pay attention to anything he says? I get that Trump is the president now, but how about we keep these far-right crybaby conspiracy theorists in their corner with their building-blocks and their twitter accounts where they belong. Stace Nelson has no place at any level of Government. He’d make a better traffic barrier than a politician.. oh wait, he already DOES make a better traffic barrier. Everytime I think someone in SD politics can’t say or do anything more stupid, Stace and his stampede of rhinos smash the mold entirely. Congrats on being a salty bucket of failure.
XD XD XD I’ve never laughed and agreed so hard in my life.
If she picks Mickelson I would support a challenge but not from Kaiser. He is too polarizing.
Kristi used Kaiser.
Does this guy seriously not have anything better to do? Everytime I hear a story about Stace it seems to be something monumentally stupid. How does he have supporters still?
She hasn’t even MADE her choice yet. Why would he want a vote if he doesn’t even know who she’s going to pic-…… or perhaps he does know who she’ll pick and doesn’t like them? Well an enemy of Stace’s is a friend of mine, sounds like whoever Kristi picked is going to be one capable, competent, and honorable man or woman, unlike Mr. Nelson….
I think Noem indicated to Mark Mickelson that she’d choose him for the lieutenant governor slot to in exchange for his decision to withdraw from the governor’s race. If so, Mickelson’s supposed departure from public life and Noem’s supposed consideration of multiple candidates for lieutenant governor are both just theater
We’ll see.
Why should a Republican nominee from Governor or the convention consider what life long Democrat Stace Nelson has to say who Kristi Noems running mate will be?
“Isn’t it a little early for Stace to start attacking the Republican nominee for Governor?”
I don’t read Nelson’s Facebook entry as an attack on any Republican, but a promotion of a conservative Republican.
Then why would he demand that it come to a vote? He’s basically saying “Hey Kristi you’re too stupid to pick our Lt Governor so I’m going to pick one for you.” He’s just going to be ignored, but I’m shocked at the continuous stalwart displays of ignorance from this man. This was to be expected at this point. This is what you get when you give a child a voice, they never shut up.
Your shocked and at the same time expected it. The drama and hypocrisy is getting thick. This is just another in a series of attacks on conservative.
Stace is going to taint his choice for AG with stuff like this. I can’t imagine the Noem delegates are going to take this lying down.
Stace does bring up a valid point. Whoever Kristi nominates as her choice must be approved by the convention delegates. That’s how Bill Janklow ended up keeping Lt. Gov. Carole Hillard for a second term against his wishes and that’s how State Treasurer Homer Harding was renominated despite active opposition from the governor.
Kristi can have whoever she chooses – *if* the majority of convention delegates support the choice.
Who would’ve thought the Jackley supporter would side with Rhino Nelson? Still a bit salty about the Primary, Michael?
I haven’t sided with anyone here, and I didn’t declare a preference in the primary until I entered the voting booth. Just observing that the SDGOP process puts the selection of the Lt. Gov. candidate in the hands of the convention. The gubernatorial candidate proposes (nominates); the convention disposes (makes the decision).
Except Stace isn’t saying what you’re saying is he? He’s not saying the plain fact that the convention needs to approve the candidate’s choice, he’s saying that the convention needs to impose their own candidate before a choice has even been made, showing major disrespect to Kristi Noem and her constituents.
No, Nelson is not disrespecting Kristi. Pat Powers and a small gang of anonymous hypocrites are disrespecting Nelson.
Steve if Kristi asked you to be her Lt Gov would you accept?
Wait wait wait…let me catch my breath…”disrespecting Nelson”??? We are “disrespecting an individual who has proven time and time again that he respects nothing but his own misguided motives?
Hi, Mr. Sibby. I’ve been waiting to read some of your new bloggings. Please hurry as nobody knows how much longer any of us have on this earth.
PS: there is no god, and I’m a more nationally known writer than Mr. Randazzo
She just won a decisive victory to be our Governor nominee, a nominee who raising the issues he just listed, and the party needs a safeguard? And, that safeguard is a person who just got 34% of the vote in his home county?
You just can’t make this “stuff” up.
34% and burned a lot of Bridges in Brown County too. Kristi is in a good position to pick with better options.
Kaiser would lose Brown County.
The best news I can give this group – and my wife – is to say I am not aware of being vetted for Lt. Gov. and no one has approached me soliciting my interest in the position.
is nothing in this state safe from the fickle finger of stace nelson?
Democrats. Democrats/leftists are safe from Stace.
Skeptic,
Your “moniker” is far from accurate. I’d call you something beyond cynical because you are spreading a story for which you have no evidence, it infers dishonesty on both Noem and Mickelson, and on the surface it makes no sense (if they cut a deal, why didn’t Mickelson endorse her? Why didn’t he encourage his closest advisors to endorse and work for her?).
Using your standards, I could just speculate your entire motive of your post was the slur Mickelson and what a great ticket it would make because you have your own preferred choice. But that would be cynical wouldn’t it?
I don’t have my own preferred choice, but Mickelson has been a bit of a control freak in his last term, and I think he could use a couple of years off to recenter.
12-5-21. Nomination of state candidates not voted on at primary–Presidential electors and national committee members. The state convention shall nominate candidates for lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer, commissioner of school and public lands, and public utilities commissioner and in the years when a President of the United States is to be elected, presidential electors and national committeeman and national committeewoman of the party.
Source: SL 1917, ch 234, § 30; RC 1919, § 7108; SL 1929, ch 118, § 55; SL 1933, ch 100; SL 1937, ch 120, § 5; SDC 1939, § 16.0240; SL 1939, ch 77; SL 1941, ch 78; SL 1951, ch 91; SL 1965, ch 86; SL 1974, ch 118, § 35.
grudznick must ask myself, “who is better suited to pick a running mate to help Ms. Noem for the general election: the candidate that drubbed Mr. Jackley or Stace Nelson?”
Hmmm. Mr. Kaiser, who can’t get 40% in a vote in his home county, or Mr. Rhoden who got second in the US Senate race and bested Mr. Nelson.
This is a quandry, indeed. Imagine if we stuck Ms. Noem with, say, Mr. Sibby as a running mate. Governor Sutton would laugh and laugh and laugh.
Stace has already stated in several Facebook posts that only RINOs voted for Rounds in the general election, so it can be expected that he will say the same thing about Noem voters.his friends are already saying it about Dusty Johnson supporters.
So since Stace isn’t going to support the Republican slate of candidates anyway, he should just be booted out of the convention.