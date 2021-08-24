Legislator attending myPillow guy event claims voting machines used in SD could be linked to Internet

Kevin Jensen was one of the very few South Dakota State Legislators that attended the Mike Lindell Cyber Symposium. And as they whipped up the conspiracy theories, what he claims he found there has him troubled. Because he claims South Dakota voting machines could be part of a fraudulent voter scheme to change votes:

The courts have refused to hear their case stating the plaintiffs have no “standing,” which simply means the ones bringing the case were not in the proper jurisdiction. None of the evidence they laid before us was ever allowed in court. The amount of information the Lindell team produced was impressive to say the least.

and..

So, what about South Dakota Tabulators used in the 2020 election. A 10-minute Google search revealed troubling information about the tabulators. In an NBC News story from January 10, 2020, by Kevin Monahan, Cynthia McFadden and Didi Martinez, they reported “We found over 35 [voting systems] had been left online and we’re still continuing to find more, Kevin Skoglund, a senior technical advisor at the election security advocacy group National Election Defense Coalition, told NBC News.” Let me remind you this is the mainstream media worried that Russia interfered with the 2016 election.

and..

Interestingly, the response I received from the SD Secretary of State office said “As you’ll note, our election machines are never connected to the internet. The only time an internet system is accessed is when the unofficial numbers are displayed on the election night reporting page for the public, which is directed by SDCL 12-20-13.” So then, are we or are we not connected to the internet???

and..

We should all want to have a forensic audit in all 50 states. Any state not willing to audit maybe holding the smoking gun.