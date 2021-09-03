The South Dakota House of Representatives has been provided a hard drive full of material related to the State’s investigation of last September’s traffic accident involving the Attorney General, and cautions that it will take months to review the material:
Gosch said Thursday that his staff in Pierre received the hard drive late Wednesday and that he hadn’t had a chance to see what it contains. He’ll have to sort through files that contain nearly 1,300 photos, cellphone data extraction reports, roughly 10 hours of video and audio of interviews, more than 1,500 pages of investigative reports and a crime scene map that requires special software to view.
“We’re still evaluating what the process is going to look like,” he said, adding that lawmakers would “allow an ample amount of time and an ample amount of due process.”
“It’s so difficult to know how long it would take to sort through all that evidence,” said Republican state Rep. Jon Hansen, who is a member of the legislative leadership.
If the legislature decides to move forward, this may be something that has to go beyond next winter’s legislative session as they try to make a case for impeachment beyond the traffic offenses the Attorney General pled no contest to.
8 thoughts on “Legislators receive Ravnsborg accident materials, caution decision on further action “months” away”
It sounds like a mountain of materials to go through and if at the end of it the best the prosecutors could find was a few misdemeanors…..how are the non-lawyers going to find more?
The autopsy report cites 190 nanograms per milliliter of Lorazepam in Boever’s system, and I’m hearing that the right side of Ravnsborg’s car may have been only a couple of feet outside the edge line. Judging from the damage to the front of the hood, that would appear to place Boever on or very near the edge line.
If Boever’s own negligence contributed to the crash, a wrongful death lawsuit probably wouldn’t be the open-and-shut case some have suggested it would be.
On or very near the edge still puts Jason outside his lane of travel. Joe’s family will win. You guys are trying really hard to blame the victim and that really isn’t surprising.
There’s only one of me, and if Boever was abusing Lorazepam and on or very near the edge line, then he’s at least partly to blame for the collision, and one could argue that Ravnsborg is a victim of Boever’s negligence.
“His staff”. Ha ha ha. The only staff is LRC.
I’m not so jazzed-up to string the guy up (proverbially).
But I know that a lot of folks are looking for blood on this.
Let’s solve the vaccine thing, 5G problem (need insurance and a public safety study), and tech jobs for young people (programming jobs currently going to India) before lift this heavy thing.
I couldn’t agree more.
When the marijuana decision ever comes that will be the big issue along with vaxxing/anti-vaxxing issues the legislature will have plenty to deal with and this is simply not an impeachable event.
I don’t understand something, Noem stated she spent 10 hrs when she first got everything going through all these reports and videos?
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/south-dakota-kristi-noem-blocked-records-crash-jason-ravnsborg-attorney-general/
Clearly, she didn’t go through it at all is my guess.
Nemo: “I spent about 10 hours on Monday reviewing the entire case and the videos and what was included during the investigation before the charges were filed.”