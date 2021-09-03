Legislators receive Ravnsborg accident materials, caution decision on further action “months” away

The South Dakota House of Representatives has been provided a hard drive full of material related to the State’s investigation of last September’s traffic accident involving the Attorney General, and cautions that it will take months to review the material:

Gosch said Thursday that his staff in Pierre received the hard drive late Wednesday and that he hadn’t had a chance to see what it contains. He’ll have to sort through files that contain nearly 1,300 photos, cellphone data extraction reports, roughly 10 hours of video and audio of interviews, more than 1,500 pages of investigative reports and a crime scene map that requires special software to view.

“We’re still evaluating what the process is going to look like,” he said, adding that lawmakers would “allow an ample amount of time and an ample amount of due process.”

“It’s so difficult to know how long it would take to sort through all that evidence,” said Republican state Rep. Jon Hansen, who is a member of the legislative leadership.