In case you have been living under a rock since yesterday, State Representative Steve Haugaard has come under fire for comments he was making in a floor debate yesterday where he refers to a child of a client – a woman that had addiction issues – as a “wrung out whore.”
Predictably, this has met with a firestorm of negative reaction, including from Governor Noem who is suggesting he be censured for his comments.
In case you wanted to hear for yourselves, with a little context..
4 thoughts on “Listen to the Haugaard Floor Speech referring to an addicted girl as a “wrung out whore” which started the firestorm”
I knew pot led to prostitution. Knew it! Thanks for confirming my suspicion Governor Haugaard.
well, that is what meth addiction does to people
there is no point in pretending it doesn’t.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but I thought the State Capitol was supposed to be a place of decorum and civility. I had no idea it had become the back room of Clancy’s Pool Hall.
Is it any different than having the junior congresswomen at the US capital heckle the president during the state of the union speech? Maybe we need to stop electing trashy people just because they put an (R) next to their name.